Stock market. Stocks. Speed of trade order execution. - page 11
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From my house... Apparently I'm close to the broker's equipment.
I have it from home too. And both virtualis on my home computer.
And through both my ISPs the ping to the Discover servers is about the same, I've checked.
Well, here, just a sea of money...
I have one from home as well. And both virtualis on my home computer.
And through both my ISPs the ping to the Discover servers is about the same, I've checked.
How's the trade?
Not out of luck with the coin flip (no poking)?
How's the trade going?
Not out of luck with the coin flip (no poking)?
There hasn't really been any trading. And I haven't switched to 6.22 yet, apart from Si.
And yes, I'm looking closely at arbitrage, that's why I'm talking about speed. But I haven't finished writing it yet, my old workings are quite suitable here, everything from scratch.
Well, here, just a sea of money...
What are those numbers?
Magical...
Photoshopped it :)
Sell at 22.97, buy at 5.94
Magical...
Photoshopped it :)
Sell at 22.97, buy at 5.94
So the futures price is around 4700. That is not close to those numbers at all.
Do you trade on the Derivatives and Stock markets?
Do you trade on the Derivatives and Stock markets?
On the stock market only
This is an attempt at scalping Classic Arbitrage, these numbers mean yield in percent (annual)
Here is the testing of this TS
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/389523/page10#comment_28660049