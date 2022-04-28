Stock market. Stocks. Speed of trade order execution. - page 2

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Replikant_mih #:

I don't know if such links are allowed here, so I'll describe the algorithm). Yandex, type in: opening broker metatrader 5 demo account. The first link after the promotional ones. It contains: trading-demo-account . Scroll down to: Choose your trading platform. Select).

Thank you very much (can't find it without a stack :)

 
Replikant_mih #:

I don't know if such links are allowed here, so I'll describe the algorithm). Yandex, type in: opening broker metatrader 5 demo account. The first link after the promotional ones. It contains: trading-demo-account . Scroll down to: Choose your trading platform. Select).

Too bad the"Leave an application and we'll get back to you shortly". If there are other options, I join the question. I don't want to contact managers at a stage where I only have a desire to leisurely get into the subject. I have already experienced the subsequent flood of calls with offers and reminders.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

It's a pity that'Leave a request and we'll get back to you shortly'. If there are other options, I join the question. I don't want to contact managers at a stage where I only have a desire to get into the subject unhurriedly. Already experienced the subsequent flood of calls with offers and reminders.

I opened the demo in 3 minutes and am already using

https://open-broker.ru/learning/trading-demo-account/

At the bottom of the page Open online, select platform

Send 3 passwords at once for all markets

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

It's a pity that'Leave a request and we'll get back to you shortly'. If there are other options, I join the question. I don't want to contact managers at a stage where I only have a desire to get into the subject unhurriedly. Already experienced the subsequent flood of calls with offers and reminders.

Openers don't chime in with such calls. I opened a demo with them just like that.

 
Well, OK. I took a risk, gave my real phone number and email, unchecked the "allow communication" box. I got a text message with a code, then a letter with the details and a confirmation of the phone consultation request, which I had not ordered.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

It's a pity that'Leave a request and we'll get back to you shortly'. If there are other options, I join the question. I don't want to contact managers at a stage where I only have a desire to get into the subject unhurriedly. Already experienced the subsequent flood of calls with offers and reminders.


That's exactly how I got the demo off the hook a few years ago.
The main communication was by post.

 
prostotrader #:

Opened the demo in 3 minutes and already using it

https://open-broker.ru/learning/trading-demo-account/

At the bottom of the page Open online, select platform

Send 3 passwords for all markets at once

Oh great, they seem to have done everything without the manager's input.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Oh dear, they seem to have done everything without a manager.

No, you can't do without a manager.


 
Alexey Viktorov #:

No, you can't do without a manager.


You don't need to tick the "I agree to the communication" box.

For a long time now, you can just get the data for the demo without any hassle

 
Nikita Chernyshov #:

You don't need to tick the box for "I agree to the communication".

For a long time now, you can just get the data for the demo without any hassle.

It was checked by default. And further I have not pressed. I do not need this demo yet.

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