Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in the capital markets. - page 7
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People do not change, the same ignorance and conceit, the same endless lies, slander, insults, malice, envy, hatred, condemnation, backbiting and other vices.
Read the writings of the Holy Fathers who lived in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth centuries and you will see that human nature is unchangeable, that it is a constant. Man has not changed one iota since Adam's expulsion from Paradise. Science, which supposedly moves man forward, actually dehumanises him and throws him backwards. The First World War and then the Second World War, which followed, show this very well. The savages were therefore far more human than we are today.
A man who imagines himself to be different from other men because he is more intelligent and better educated is pathetic.
Look around you and you will easily see these "experts" and "professionals" in every field who have not seen, not heard, not read, have no idea what they are talking about, but with all their professional determination as experienced professionals condemn it and do not accept it.
And these people, who are plugs in every barrel and pretend to be something they are not, they are everywhere.
What is surprising is the lack of understanding of the difference between the pricing mechanism and the regulatory mechanism. The volatility of bonds and cryptocurrencies is exactly why they are different, but the pricing mechanism is the same. Well, isn't algotrading a human brain thing?
It is naive to think that the modelling method in question was born out of nothing. It is not, because this method has become a kind of protest and response to all that empty econometric chatter and writing that has come to us from the West. In order to understand the issue, you need to read not Western writers, but Russian mathematical scientists.
And charts with annual timeframes should get you out of the swamp of hourly timeframes to give you an opportunity to see something beyond your own nose.
Dow Jones values from 1896 to June 2021 on a 1-year timeframe chart.
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Dow Jones values from 1896 to June 2021 on a 2-year timeframe chart.
With a timeframe of 2 years, two alternative graphs can be plotted.
For chart 1, the starting period will be the time interval [1, 2], then [3, 4], [5, 6], [7, 8], etc.
For Graph #2, the starting period will be the time interval [2, 3], followed by [4, 5], [6, 7], [8, 9], etc.
Diagram 1 shows the dynamics that corresponds to the commonly used time period.
If the time series starts from 5 B.C., the dynamics looks like in Diagram 2.
The fractal structure of diagram No. 1 and diagram No. 2 are the same. Construction of two charts and analysis of fractal structure on each of them allows to determine easily value and time intervals of fractals.
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Dow Jones values from 1896 to June 2021 on a 3-year timeframe chart.
Three alternative timeframes can be plotted with a 3-year timeframe.
For chart 1, the starting period will be the time interval [1, 3], then [4, 6], [7, 9], [10, 12], etc.
For graph #2, the starting period will be the time interval [2, 4], followed by [5, 7], [8, 10], [11, 13], etc.
For Graph #3, the starting period will be the time interval [3, 5], followed by [6, 8], [9, 11], [12, 14], etc.
Diagram 1 shows the dynamics that corresponds to the commonly used time period.
If the time series starts from 5 B.C., the dynamics looks like in Diagram 2.
The fractal structure of graph No. 1, graph No. 2 and graph No. 3 are the same. Construction of three charts and analysis of fractal structure on each of them allows to determine easily value and time intervals of fractals.
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Dow Jones values from 1896 to June 2021 on a 5-year timeframe chart.
Five alternative timeframes can be plotted with a timeframe of 5 years.
For chart 1, the starting period will be the time frame [1, 5], followed by [6, 10], [11, 15], [16, 20], etc.
For graph #2, the starting period will be the time interval [2, 6], then [7, 11], [12, 16], [17, 21], etc.
For chart #3, the starting period will be the time interval [3, 7], then [8, 12], [13, 17], [18, 22], etc.
For chart #4, the starting period will be the time interval [4, 8], then [9, 13], [14, 18], [19, 23], etc.
For Graph #5, the starting period will be the time interval [5, 9], followed by [10, 14], [15, 19], [20, 24], etc.
Diagram 1 shows the dynamics that corresponds to the conventional time period. If the time series starts from 5 year B.C., the dynamics looks the same.
The fractal structure of graph No. 1, graph No. 2, graph No. 3, graph No. 4 and graph No. 5 are the same. Construction of five charts and analysis of fractal structure on each of them makes it easy to determine the value and time intervals of fractals.
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Dow Jones values from 1896 to June 2021 on an 8-year timeframe chart.
With an 8-year timeframe, eight alternative graphs can be plotted.
For chart 1, the starting period will be the time frame [1, 8], followed by [9, 16], [17, 24], [25, 32], etc.
For graph #2, the starting period will be the time interval [2, 9], then [10, 17], [18, 25], [26, 33], etc.
For graph #3, the starting period will be the time interval [3, 10], then [11, 18], [19, 26], [27, 34], etc.
For chart #4, the starting period will be the time interval [4, 11], then [12, 19], [20, 27], [28, 25], etc.
For chart #5, the starting period will be the time interval [5, 12], then [13, 20], [21, 28], [29, 36], etc.
For graph No. 6, the starting period will be the time interval [6, 13], then [14, 21], [22, 29], [30, 37], etc.
For Graph No. 7, the starting period will be the time interval [7, 14], followed by [15, 22], [23, 30], [31, 38], etc.
For Graph No. 8, the starting period will be the time interval [8, 15], followed by [16, 23], [24, 31], [32, 39], etc.
Diagram 1 shows the dynamics that corresponds to the conventional time computation. If the time series starts from 5 B.C., the dynamics looks like in Diagram 4.
The fractal structure of graph No. 1, graph No. 2, graph No. 3, graph No. 4, graph No. 5, graph No. 6, graph No. 7 and graph No. 8 are the same. Drawing eight graphs and analyzing the fractal structure on each of them makes it easy to determine the value and time intervals of the fractals.
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Dow Jones index values from 1896 to June 2021 on a time-frame chart: 10 years, 13 years, 21 years, 34 years.
For timeframes 10 years, 13 years, 21 years and 34 years there are two graphs.
For chart 1 with the time frame of 10 years, the start period will be the time interval [1, 10], then [11, 20], [21, 30], [31, 40] etc.
For the 10-year timeframe chart 6, the start period will be the time interval [6, 15], further on - [16, 25], [26, 35], [36, 45], etc.
The starting period for the chart No.1 with the time frame of 13 years will be the time interval [1, 13], further - [14, 26], [27, 39], [40, 52], etc.
For the 13-year timeframe chart 9, the start period will be the time interval [9, 21], then [22, 34], [35, 47], [48, 60], etc.
For the 21-year timeframe chart No.1, the start period will be the time interval [1, 21], followed by [22, 42], [43, 63], [64, 84], etc.
For the 21-year timeframe chart 17, the start period will be the time interval [17, 37], followed by [38, 58], [59, 79], [80, 100], etc.
For the chart No. 1 with the time-frame of 34 years, the start period will be the time interval [1, 34], then [35, 68], [69, 102], [103, 136], etc.
For chart 30 with time frame of 34 years, the start period will be the time frame [30, 63], then [64, 97], [98, 131], [132, 165], etc.
Diagram 1 for timeframes of 10 years, 13 years, 21 years and 34 years shows the dynamics, which corresponds to the conventional time calculation.
Graph No. 6 for the 10 year timeframe, Graph No. 9 for the 13 year timeframe, Graph No. 17 for the 21 year timeframe and Graph No. 30 for the 34 year timeframe show the dynamics that correspond to the 5 BC timeframe.
The fractal structure shown in the above charts is uniform and the same for all charts.
By constructing charts with different timeframes and analysing the fractal structure in each of them, the value and time intervals of the fractals can be easily determined.
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A complete picture of the segmentation of the fractal structure of the Dow Jones Index over the time interval 1896 to June 2021 can be seen in the timeframe charts in years 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 10, 13, 21 and 34, which are based on the logarithmic values of the index.
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In the time frame (1896-2021), the fractal structure of the Dow Jones Index chart, plotted with a time frame of 34 years, is a mono-segment, which is the highest order F1 fractal.