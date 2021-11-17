What techniques and methods can be used in multiframe indicators to prevent getting a pretty picture due to peeking into the future on higher TFs ? - page 5
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If you think that the opening price of the current bar of the older timeframe cannot be used, can you justify it?
Let's be more specific, we are talking about a multiframe indicator and we are inside the loop of the bar index of the current low TF. And we do not use constants like "9:17" there.
And anyway, what unit are we talking about? Do indices of two adjacent bars of the major TF differ by one? After all, when we are inside the loop of the index of the bar of the current smallest TF, we express the index of the bar of the older TF through the index of the bar of the current smallest TF. Therefore, adding 1 will not give the index value of the previous bar of the older TF. We should not add 1, but the number that equals the number of barsof the current low TF contained inside the bar of the high TF.
Of course, here I should repeat Baskakov's question :-)
of course I should have repeated the Baskakov question :-)
Is there anything else specifically on the case? If not, then goodbye).
Just no one can make sense of it.
And everyone doesn't have to understand. I wrote in the first post that the question is for professionals. I think they understand.
In this thread I am only looking at what is contained in the title and nothing else. So far I have come to the conclusion that if on the current bar of a higher TF I use only the open price or use parameters of previous bars of higher TFs, everything will be OK.
How much is the older timeframe different from the current one? Prescribe multipliers for each timeframe and you have a non-drawing multitimesframe, if the current one does not draw on the current one.
ATR = 14 on M15 and ATR = 14*4 (H1)
You got a son making millions on bitcoin according to you. Are you sure he's yours? (based on your posts) Of course,
He makes millions because I supply him with TS and software. I don't need the income from trading myself anymore. I will soon be 79, so I will not have time to spend the money I have on deposits. Unless, of course, on the eve of my death I go on a spending spree).
How much is the older timeframe different from the current one? Prescribe multipliers for each timeframe and you have a non-drawing multitimesframe, if the current one does not draw on the current one.
ATR = 14 on M15 and ATR = 14*4 (H1)
This does not work with all indicators
Of course, as long as you don't go on a binge on the eve of death.)
That's an interesting idea, it makes sense, in part. Parachute, hang glider, dive, stratospheric jump...
And as for the case, my idea didn't go over well?
And everyone doesn't have to understand. I wrote in the first post that the question is for professionals. I think they understand.
In this thread I am only looking at what is contained in the title and nothing else. So far I have come to the conclusion that if on the current bar of a higher TF I use only the open price or use parameters of previous bars of higher TFs, everything will be OK.
OK, here's a question. Why do you need a multi-timeframe? All the information of the bigger one is in the smaller one. All extrema are in the same places and at the same time, even more accurately. We choose an acceptable smaller timeframe and work in it. We just need to think how to get the required data, and preferably in one run of the main indicator cycle.
The advantage: the accuracy of the smaller timeframe, the speed of the indicator!
I don't want to deviate from my topic and start discussions about the necessity or otherwise of multifunctional indicators. In my opinion, they are necessary because they are more informative and allow evaluating the situation better in different timeframes.
I do not understand what you suggest? When you use multiframe variant of the indicator, it is supposed to use the information of high TF to form the final signal during the calculation cycle of indexes of bars of some low TF and display the obtained information in the chart window of this low TF.