What techniques and methods can be used in multiframe indicators to prevent getting a pretty picture due to peeking into the future on higher TFs ? - page 7
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Not the woman, but the one behind her. But you were right to hang a woman. Everyone knows your scandalous woman character.
Some unhealthy associations you have with a simple picture. You don't even have a name, just an adverb
Instant answer
I didn't want to deviate from the topic and start a discussion here about the necessity or not of multifunctional indicators. In my opinion, they are necessary, because they are more informative and give a better assessment of the situation in different TFs.
I do not understand what you suggest? When you use a multiframe variant of the indicator we suppose it will be possible to use the information of the higher TF to form the final signal in the cycle of bars index search of some of the lower TF and display the obtained information in the chart window of the lower TF.
Hello. The main thing here is not the multicurrency, but the use of the tester. Do not pursue ephemeral arbitrage, though you know best. In the tester the bar is already visible at the moment of its opening. Do you need any comments?
Really, what ts can you have, sorry, you're sixth on the list guaranteed
I don't know Georges, I'm second, khorosh sixth. Where are the other three?
Hello. The main thing here is not multicurrency, but the use of a tester. Don't chase ephemeral arbitrage, although you know best. In the tester, the bar is already visible at the moment of its opening. Do you need any comments?
Hi. You are a little confused. This thread is about multiframe indicators, not multicurrency indicators. And no one has mentioned arbitrage here except you.
Hi. You are a little confused. This thread is about multiframe indicators, not multicurrency indicators. And no one has mentioned arbitrage here except you.
All right then. It's the same in multiframe indicators. The root of all evil is in the tester. All values of the bar are known at the moment of its opening.
A week - no problem, we know exactly what will happen in a week. We can also check the month.
Can I have a screenshot, very interesting, I can't imagine it yet. Where is the grail, I do not understand. It's already on history only, post facto in essence
I wrote that only on history does it look good.
The red line is the closing price from H1, but we can consider it as MA with period 1, with other periods
the same, but not so obvious.
Looking at the history, at 2021.11.15 00:00 (red arrow) we see that the indicator line has jumped up.
We imagine that on the next bar we buy (blue arrow) and profit is in the pocket;)
Except that in reality the line between 03:00 and 03:55 will not be up there before 03:55.
Hi. You are a little confused. This thread is about multiframe indicators, not multicurrency indicators. And no one has mentioned arbitrage here except you.
I understood it only now. Do not take into account the data of zero bar Kloz, High, Low, but only Open. Then there will be no handicap) Or the calculation starts from the first bar. But then the first tick of zero will be lost.
I wrote that only on history does it look good.
The red line is the closing price from H1, but we can consider it as MA with period 1, with other periods
the same, but not so obvious.
Looking at the history, at 2021.11.15 00:00 (red arrow) we see that the indicator line has jumped up.
We imagine that on the next bar we buy (blue arrow) and profit is in the pocket;)
Except that in reality the line between 03:00 and 03:55 will not be up there before 03:55.
cool
Thanks!
I wrote that only on history does it look good.
The red line is the closing price from H1, but we can consider it as MA with period 1, with other periods
the same, but not so obvious.
Looking at the history, at 2021.11.15 00:00 (red arrow) we see that the indicator line has jumped up.
We imagine that on the next bar we buy (blue arrow) and profit is in the pocket;)
Except that in reality the line between 03:00 and 03:55 will not be up there before 03:55.
Wrong indicator. It's peeking. The Close[0] price is the same on all TFs. And it should be dangling on the unfinished bar of the major TF as it is dangling on the junior one. Therefore it is incorrect to show it as constant at the level of the future close price.