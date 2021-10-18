Why do prices move in the same direction but with a lag on correlated instruments? - page 10
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The probability of a reversal cannot be assessed correctly.
That's why the spread is traded - it doesn't matter which pair turns, the main thing is the total result
Why?
If you know which wave it is, you can determine the direction of its reversal.
Approximately, of course. As accuracy is not expected in SB, but roughly known. Hee hee;)
P.s. Yes I will also add. Who understands charts, I will explain that the horizontal lines in the basement react to waves and shift to a certain height-horizon.
With decent traders I can discuss many issues in the channel.
Why is that?
If you know what kind of wave it is, you can tell where it's going to turn.
Approximately, of course. As the SB is not expected to be accurate, but roughly known. Hee hee;)
P.s. Yes I will also add. Who understands charts, I will explain that the horizontal lines in the basement react to waves and shift to a certain height-horizon.
With decent traders I can discuss many issues in the channel.
Why is that?
If you know what kind of wave it is, you can tell where it's going to turn.
Approximately, of course. As the SB is not expected to be accurate, but roughly known. Hee hee;)
P.s. Yes I will also add. Who understands charts, I will explain that the horizontal lines in the basement react to waves and shift to a certain height-horizon.
With decent traders I can discuss many issues in the channel.
It is noticeable how the direction is predicted by made up waves
53 trades, which is not insignificant for collecting statistics
And then - if you can correctly calculate the probability of any pair reversal, then ***the need for pair trading at all?
Ah, well yes, I can) didn't take into account the fact that not everyone can. And that's why they use different techniques. I'm not sure what to do with it, but I'm sure I can do without it. I'm really out of line here, people have other problems)
Well, yes, very strange. You can determine the probability of any pair reversal and trade on one pair - why the need for Pair trading...
Why is that?
If you know what kind of wave it is, you can tell where it's going to turn.
Approximately, of course. As the SB is not expected to be accurate, but roughly known. Hee hee;)
P.s. Yes I will also add. Who understands charts, I will explain that the horizontal lines in the basement react to waves and shift to a certain height-horizon.
With decent traders I can discuss many issues in the channel.
It is noticeable how the direction is predicted by fictitious waves
53 trades, which is not insignificant for collecting statistics
Finally I can revive this forum and steer it in the right direction. With examples.
Yes, the signal has been created specifically to lift the spirits of this forum, but not for commercial purposes in any way. I hope that's clear to everyone.
It is purely to attract the attention of inquisitive members of the community.
As you can see, you can make a couple of trades a day and get 1% profit, and about 20% profit a month.
But I don't do that deliberately. I am showing that it is real. Once or twice a month I am reminded of them. The signal is constantly running away to archive because I do not make deals.
No, it's not because of fear to lose something. It's just to show that the market is predictable and one has to spend time studying and understanding it.
Show me the result of 53 trades compared to the figure above. One Yusuf and a couple of acquaintances can boast of such a result. The rest have a balance of 2% of deposit even at 10 trades. This is a fact on the face or dick on the snout as one humorist used to say.
Finally I can revive this forum and steer it in the right direction. Case in point.
Yes, the signal was created specifically to lift the spirits of this forum, but not for commercial purposes in any way. I hope that's clear to everyone.
It is purely to attract the attention of inquisitive members of the community.
As you can see, you can make a couple of trades a day and get 1% profit, and about 20% profit a month.
But I don't do it deliberately. I am showing that it is real. Once or twice a month I am reminded of them. The signal is constantly running away to archive because I do not make deals.
No, it's not because of fear to lose something. It's just to show that the market is predictable and one has to spend time studying and understanding it.
Show me the result of 53 trades compared to the figure above. One Yusuf and a couple of acquaintances can boast of such a result. The rest have a balance of 2% of deposit even at 10 trades. This is a fact on the face or the cock on the snout as one comedian said.
This is a stock section and the topic is not about waves, so there is no need to make pseudo-waves in this thread.
Determining the future price direction is VERY DIFFICULT !!!
Difficult, yes, if you don't have much experience.
This is a stock market section and the topic is not about waves, so there is no need to bring pseudo-waves to life in this thread.
I did not invent the waves. I just curb them).
Andstock market waves are no different from currency waves. Everything is very tightly linked.
So it is relevant to any market. Who understands of course)))