Why do prices move in the same direction but with a lag on correlated instruments? - page 15
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Yes it is, because the pound is more volatile than the euro and I have noticed that if you buy eurgbp, and sell its synthetic in the form of the euro dollar and the pound dollar, the balance will NOT change. It should be a constant, but it will actually change because of the different volatility of the pairs
Therefore, you have to pick lots for each pair, it has been written about here more than once, in case you missed it.
If anything, the situation at this point in time. Lots 1 and 0.57
Do you see the cross rising or falling?
Is it your credo to always pick on someone? The machine's already kicked out of here. By himself. I thought you'd be relieved. But it's not. Stop trolling and flooding already.
Yes it is, because the pound is more volatile than the euro and I noticed that if you buy eurgbp, and sell it synthetic in the form of euro dollar and pound dollar, the balance will NOT change. It should be a constant, but it will actually change because of the different volatility of the pairs
1. The question was about something else entirely. Volatility has nothing to do with it. It's about basic knowledge of mathematics at the level of operations with fractions.
2. I do not understand the algorithm of synthetic calculation. The opposite trade for buying EURGBP is selling EURUSD, buying GBPUSD.
Dear Sir, I am not insulting anyone. Stop looking for reasons to get banned. There's enough flubber in every thread without me.
I repeat - don't pick on people and no one will "look for reasons to be banned" - you look for them yourself - you can't do it without scandal. Not my fault, but behaving with dignity is better than becoming a troll. From the words I have, that's it.
I repeat - don't pick on people and no one will "look for reasons to be banned" - you look for them yourself - you can't do it without scandal. Not my fault, but behaving with dignity is better than becoming a troll. From the words I have, that's it.
Vitya, what brings you to the Forex market? Just open the calculator in investing and see how these pairs correlate. Maybe you should collect stamps?
Vladimir, you don't understand what we are talking about, Vitaly was just showing that there is a correlation, and just more convincingly than citing symbols with a common currency.
Therefore, you have to pick lots for each pair, it has been written about here more than once, in case you missed it.
If anything, the situation at this point in time. Lots 1 and 0.57
Do you see the cross rising or falling?
When making a synthetic tool, it is better to take not the quotient of dividing one pair by another,
but their product. I don't know why, but further calculation results (from the product) are more accurate.
Added
The lot, when entering a position, is better calculated not from the current instrument price but from the average price of the doubled
of position holding time (on average) for this pair.
When putting together a synthetic tool, it is better to take not the quotient of one pair divided by another,
but the product of them. I don't know why, but further calculation results (from the product) are more accurate.
Added
The lot, when entering a position, is better calculated not from the current instrument price but from the average price of the doubled
of time of position holding (on average) for this pair.
Here you're absolutely right, that's how the calculation is done, as can be seen in the screenshot
By the way, as it was suggested earlier to take securities of the same sector and trade them in opposite directions, this idea was tested - very risky strategy.
The securities are somehow not very tied to each other, they can go in tandem, and then at one moment in different directions, one of them can either get bad statistics or some scandal in a corporation, sanctions, etc. That is why such bundles have not shown themselves from the best side.
With currencies it is somehow easier and more reliable, although there are moments there too, but it is extremely rare, from the word "extremely".