Why do prices move in the same direction but with a lag on correlated instruments? - page 6
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From mathematics and ordinary logic, it follows that the price of the Original and Synthetic instruments should be equal,
but for many reasons there is a delta from which profits can be made.
Si - dollar/ruble
ED - euro/dollar
From this it follows that we buy EUR/ruble
Eu -euro/ruble
As the result, the delta is around the spread plus the exchange costs. There is no profit to be made on it.
Si - dollar/ruble
ED - euro/dollar
From this we buy Euro/Ruble
Eu -euro/ruble
As the result, the delta is around the spread plus the exchange costs. You can hardly make money on that.
This works on the FORTS, but not "directly", of course.
All very primitive reasoning (FOREX psychology), Eu not only have current futures, they have as many as 6 pieces, so you draw conclusions...
Everywhere has its difficulties :)
In general, all these strategies are hedging, the percentage of risk is several times lower than in one instrument,
as 95% of the inhabitants of this forum do. Of these, 99.9% use indicators, naively believing that you can see the future from the past!
On FORTS it works, but not "head-on", of course.
There are difficulties everywhere :)
In general, in general, these are all hedging strategies, which have a much lower risk percentage than trading with one instrument,
As 95% of the inhabitants of this forum trade with one instrument. In general, it is all hedging strategies, the percentage of risk is much lower than trading with one instrument. 99.9% of them are trading with indicators, naively believing that they can see the future from the past!
OK, and the size of the contracts should be the same, or different in the case in question?
OK, should the size of the contracts be the same, or different in the case in question?
The size of the contracts is determined from the price of the instruments.
It is not the same.
On FORTS it works, but not "head-on", of course.
Everybody talks very primitively (FOREX psychology), Eu has not only current futures on Forts, there are as many as 6 of them, draw conclusions...
Everywhere has its difficulties :)
In general, all these strategies are hedging, the percentage of risk is several times lower than in one instrument,
as 95% of the inhabitants of this forum do. They are 99.9% using indicators, naively believing that they can see the future from the past!
It is clear that trade with one instrument leads to disconnection of monitors at the drawdown, or even to their removal in connection with the loss of the account.And they like to hide them here when there are drawdowns.
...
Everyone talks very primitively(FOREX psychology)
...
It is clear that trading a single instrument leads to monitors being switched off when there is a drawdown, or even being deleted due to account drains.
You make a very good point.
What is good about the Exchange?
Well, in many strategies you can calculate your profit before you enter into the trade(s)!
You make a very good point.
What's good about the Exchange?
Yes, in many strategies you can calculate your profit BEFORE entering the trade(s)!
TradingAUDJPY-NZDCHF also can calculate a profit before entering the market, with the only difference that it is impossible to calculate the time of staying in the market, it can be from 3 hours to 5 days.
TradingAUDJPY-NZDCHF also allows you to calculate the profit before entering the market, the only difference is that you cannot calculate the time of staying in the market, it can be from 3 hours to 5 days
Show me a place where notes fall from the sky, I'll take a bigger bag :)
Added
I have positions open for 9 months, the question is what percentage is received on the invested funds!
Show me a place where notes fall out of the sky, I'll get a bigger bag :)
Added
I can have positions open for 9 months, the question is what percentage has been received on the money invested!
Been holding here for a long time, there was a reason for that.
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P.S. And in general, I showed a lot of these screenshots online