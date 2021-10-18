Why do prices move in the same direction but with a lag on correlated instruments? - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Who are you?
I've already been offered 50,000 quid.
But that's change for an idea. At least 5,000,000.
I've already been offered 50,000 quid.
But that's change for an idea. At least 5,000,000.
Who offered?
who suggested it?
Hehe)))
Hehe)))
These?
These?
Artificial intelligence has already become more cunning than Nazarchuk
I've already been offered 50,000 quid.
But that's change for an idea. At least 5,000,000.
That's how you twist reality. That 50,000. It wasn't offered for the idea, it was for demonstrating that it works.
That's how you can twist reality. This 50t. Wasn't offered for an idea, but for a demonstration that it works.
Turning an idea into money is offered by ordinary guys.
The first step is that you have to define your goal. If you don't know what you want, where to go, what to work for? Reading business books I have clearly grasped one interesting idea. Almost every coach advises you to set yourself a goal, and it should be a priority, something without which further development is impossible. Since we are talking about money today, you should set yourself a specific goal in the form of a monetary equivalent. Many people say: "I want to earn a lot". But how much is a lot? Where is the specificity, where is the awareness of how much money you want? Do not be afraid of their desires. Do you want to earn $ 5,000 a month, or maybe all ten? Say that figure, believe in the fact that it is real and it will not be difficult to earn it. I too once thought that $3,000 a month was not realistic for me, given that the average salary in my town was $500. But once I set a concrete goal, I believed in what I was doing. Now $3,000 seems like something ordinary and I want to earn more to meet my growing needs.
The main thing is not to let the needs overtake the possibilities))
That's how you can twist reality. This 50t. Wasn't offered for an idea, but for a demonstration that it works.
Here is a real example of how you can get freebies for 5,000.
Turning an idea into money is suggested by simple guys.
The first step is that you have to define your goal. If you don't know what you want, where to go, what to work for? Reading business books I have clearly grasped one interesting idea. Almost every coach advises you to set yourself a goal, and it should be a priority, something without which further development is impossible. Since we are talking about money today, you have to set yourself a specific goal in the form of a monetary equivalent. Many people say: "I want to earn a lot". But how much is a lot? Where is the specificity, where is the awareness of how much money you want? Do not be afraid of their desires. Do you want to make $ 5,000 a month, or maybe all ten? Say that number, believe in the fact that it is real and that it will not be difficult to earn it. I too once thought that $3,000 a month was not realistic for me, given that the average salary in my town was $500. But once I set a concrete goal, I believed in what I was doing. Now $3,000 seems like something ordinary and I want to earn more to meet my growing needs.
The main thing is that my needs should not overtake my means.)
What do you do if you don't want to earn money at all, but just want it to fall out of the sky?
I, too, once thought that $3,000 a month was not realistic for me, given that the average salary in my town was $500. But once I set a concrete goal, I believed in what I was doing. Now $3,000 already seems like something ordinary, and I want to earn more to meet my growing needs.