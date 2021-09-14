Random wandering - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
.
.
This is a way of confirming the correctness of one side. If everyone is happy with a pseudo-random computer generator, then it is easy to come up with a trading condition for such a series, and write the code. The result on a long sample will show whether there is profit or not.
This is a way of confirming the correctness of one side. If everyone is happy with a pseudo-random computer generator, then it is easy to come up with a condition to trade on such a series, and write the code. The result on a long sample will show if there is profit or not.
How will it show?
If you are given a sample of 10 coin tosses, for example ROROROROR, you can tell from this sample that your strategy is betting on P and you "win SB" and "you can make money on SB".
Will you make money on the eagle? No.
Now imagine that you are communicating with an automaton.
You're explaining to him that SB is... and impossible...
And he demands a row from you and proves like two fingers on the pavement that he has a TC for that row that "earns".
You're explaining to him that he's just fitting the vehicle to the ready-made section of the row, and he's answering with another row and another adjusted vehicle.
You explain to him about the forward test, and he quotes you from hydrodynamics.
You explain to him and he gives you "wild" ......
How does it show?
If you are given a sample of 10 coin tosses, e.g. RRRRRRRR, you can tell from that sample that your strategy is to bet on R and you "beat SB" and "you can make money on SB".
Will you make money on the eagle? No.
There is no pattern in one individual shot, but in a series it will start to follow. The laws of nature are subject to everything, even coin tosses.
There is no pattern in one individual flip, but in series it will begin to follow. Everything is subject to the laws of nature, even coin flips.
Of course, on average on an infinite sample the MO will be 0, but what does that give you in practical terms on a NOT infinite sample?
If both parties agree on the need to apply sampling, even if only for thousands of transactions, then everything will be OK.
))))What's the difference????