Random wandering - page 5
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Do I understand you correctly that it is possible to make money on the sub, but the costs will eventually go into deficit?
All the SB adepts have already been tomatized here. Perhaps one of them is back, playing dumb, hoping to resuscitate the topic
I told you, if you don't want to talk business, don't post here
You can, but only by chance. It is impossible to find a function that will randomly deduct positive equity from SB. But even if you are lucky, this random equity obtained from the desired SB will have an average much lower cost in commissions and slippages. That is, even if you were lucky enough to get such a function, you would still not be able to earn it.
I hear you.
A small observation. No one (i.e. not a single person) has been able to show normal real monitoring from those who stubbornly prove with their mouths that it is possible to make money on a coin.
Prove the claim in a public experiment, too (jumping off before the start at one stage or another to discuss details).
Monitoring is exactly the kind of thing that's plentiful here. Putting a martin on SB and playing a probability shift to push the imminent collapse somewhere in the future.
According to the article, there is another secret of the firm:
Каждая последующая котировка будет высчитываться, как предыдущая плюс случайное число в диапазоне от "-1" до "+1". Как только будут получены 60 «сделок», они будут преобразованы в минутную свечу
This condition results in a flat chart, where by increasing the stop to the size of the spread of the chart, you can negate the number of lots. The idea is that the price increment should also be random, then the probability of a prolonged trend and a flat will be equal.
They have created refined conditions for themselves and make profit there :)
Like this, here too, the increment is constant:
Some bullshit written by . The increment is accidental, but the graph does turn out to be flat.
Only 10,000 "time units". It starts with 100 "rubles".
Gain from -0.5 to +0.5, the gain 1, the chart scale 40
Increment from -5 to +5, incremental range 10, the chart has the widest range 350
Gain from -50 to +50, incremental range 100, the spread of the graph 4500
Here's a trend catching move, from the tenth time :)
The increment is from -50 to +50, the increment is 100, the spread is 8500.
So far the preliminary conclusion is: the guys in the article have an insufficient sample.
Here's a trend catching move, from the tenth time :)
The increment is from -50 to +50, the increment is 100, the spread is 8500.
So far the preliminary conclusion is: the guys in the article have an insufficient sample.