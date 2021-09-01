Has the time for freezing funds changed? - page 6

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Elena Baranova:

It turns out that it all started two weeks ago and there is still silence from Meta Quates. This situation is a bit tense.

Has anyone already withdrawn money after 14 days of freezing? Any problems?

There were problems.

After 15 days I got the following message trying to withdraw

Withdrawal is not available:
  1. We need to run additional verification on your account.



I wonder what else you can check? This is not the first time I've withdrawn. The impression is that the metaquotes were attacked by some government agency and they got their paws up. Except that as far as I understand this government agency does not belong to the state of registration of methaquotas. In general, a dark dark forest and methaquot are silent as guerrillas

 
Maksim Neimerik:

Hi! Who can tell me why the 14 day freeze is now in effect? Perhaps it has something to do with the change in price of the job?

Or have they just increased the waiting period?

It's changed!https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/373074

На Фрилансе увеличен срок заморозки оплаты до 14 дней
На Фрилансе увеличен срок заморозки оплаты до 14 дней
  • 2021.07.10
  • www.mql5.com
Сегодня обнаружила. Это у меня только так? Раньше было 7 дней, теперь 14 :( Никаких оповещений не получала...
 

Hello!

Can you tell me if the freezing time can be, for example, -2 hours? I was just wondering, I don't think I've seen this before.

 
Alexander Voronkov #:

Hello!

Can you tell me if the freezing time can be, for example, -2 hours? I was just wondering, I don't think I've seen this before.

Could it be.
 
Dmitriy Skub #:
Maybe.

Yes, I can already see that myself, but it's the first time I've seen it).

 
Alexander Voronkov #:

Hello!

Can you tell me if the freezing time can be, say, -2 hours? I was just wondering, I don't think I've seen that before.

It's like frozen indefinitely, forget about them.

I've got a few of these. I've had one since January.

Support replied:

"There's no exact timeframe. When we are done with the user, the payment will either be cancelled or transferred to you.

 
Evgeny Belyaev #:

It's like frozen indefinitely, forget about them.

I've got a few of these. I've had one since January.

Support said back:

"There is no exact timeframe. When we finish processing the payment with the user, the payment will either be canceled or transferred to you.

What a twist!

Thank you for the information.

 
Evgeny Belyaev #:

It's like frozen indefinitely, forget about them.

I've got a few of these. I've had one since January.

Support said back:

"There is no exact timeframe. When we will finish processing the payment with the user, the payment will either be cancelled or transferred to you.

The customer was happy with everything and left a five-star review.

So everyone can do that now? After all, the work with the source code has already been given away!

 
Alexander Voronkov #:

Hello!

Can you tell me if the freezing time can be, for example, -2 hours? I was just wondering, I don't think I've seen that before.

The issue was resolved positively and the money was received for withdrawal. Apparently there was some kind of failure.

Thanks to the Administration and moderators of the site!

 
Evgeny Belyaev #:

It's like frozen indefinitely, forget about them.

I've got a few of these. I've had one since January.

Support said back:

"There is no exact timeframe. When we finish processing the payment with the user, the payment will either be canceled or transferred to you.

What do you mean by forgotten?
We pay a commission of 10% of the mediation fee and some kind of payment guarantee.

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