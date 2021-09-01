Has the time for freezing funds changed? - page 6
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It turns out that it all started two weeks ago and there is still silence from Meta Quates. This situation is a bit tense.
Has anyone already withdrawn money after 14 days of freezing? Any problems?
There were problems.
After 15 days I got the following message trying to withdrawWithdrawal is not available:
I wonder what else you can check? This is not the first time I've withdrawn. The impression is that the metaquotes were attacked by some government agency and they got their paws up. Except that as far as I understand this government agency does not belong to the state of registration of methaquotas. In general, a dark dark forest and methaquot are silent as guerrillas
Hi! Who can tell me why the 14 day freeze is now in effect? Perhaps it has something to do with the change in price of the job?
Or have they just increased the waiting period?
It's changed!https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/373074
Hello!
Can you tell me if the freezing time can be, for example, -2 hours? I was just wondering, I don't think I've seen this before.
Hello!
Can you tell me if the freezing time can be, for example, -2 hours? I was just wondering, I don't think I've seen this before.
Maybe.
Yes, I can already see that myself, but it's the first time I've seen it).
Hello!
Can you tell me if the freezing time can be, say, -2 hours? I was just wondering, I don't think I've seen that before.
It's like frozen indefinitely, forget about them.
I've got a few of these. I've had one since January.
Support replied:
"There's no exact timeframe. When we are done with the user, the payment will either be cancelled or transferred to you.
It's like frozen indefinitely, forget about them.
I've got a few of these. I've had one since January.
Support said back:
"There is no exact timeframe. When we finish processing the payment with the user, the payment will either be canceled or transferred to you.
What a twist!
Thank you for the information.
It's like frozen indefinitely, forget about them.
I've got a few of these. I've had one since January.
Support said back:
"There is no exact timeframe. When we will finish processing the payment with the user, the payment will either be cancelled or transferred to you.
The customer was happy with everything and left a five-star review.
So everyone can do that now? After all, the work with the source code has already been given away!
Hello!
Can you tell me if the freezing time can be, for example, -2 hours? I was just wondering, I don't think I've seen that before.
The issue was resolved positively and the money was received for withdrawal. Apparently there was some kind of failure.
Thanks to the Administration and moderators of the site!
It's like frozen indefinitely, forget about them.
I've got a few of these. I've had one since January.
Support said back:
"There is no exact timeframe. When we finish processing the payment with the user, the payment will either be canceled or transferred to you.
What do you mean by forgotten?
We pay a commission of 10% of the mediation fee and some kind of payment guarantee.