Has the time for freezing funds changed?

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Hi! Who can tell me why the 14 day freeze is now in effect? Perhaps it has something to do with the change in price of the job?

Or have they just increased the waiting period?

 
Maksim Neimerik:

Hi! Who can tell me why the 14 day freeze is now in effect? Perhaps it has something to do with the change in price of the job?

Or just increased the waiting period?

Apparently so. You're not the only one who has noticed that.

 

I've noticed that too:


 
Why is there no official announcement about it?
What does it have to do with it?
 
Andrii Medvediev:
Why is there no official announcement about this?
What does it have to do with it?

Can we get an official explanation for the increase in payment checks to 14 days?

 
I agree with the question, a couple of days is fine, but increasing it to 14 days at once does not seem very good.
 
Usually you are given two weeks to check the goods with an option to return them to the seller, and this is now also the case here
 

I have the same question, but I see there is already a lively discussion going on.

Strange that there has been no official response for 2 days and even the moderator doesn't know anything.

 
Denis Nikolaev:
Usually two weeks are given to check the goods with an option to return them to the seller, now that's the case here too.

What does this have to do with freezing funds? Don't mislead people.
When the customer has confirmed the work, he has already effectively agreed that his work has been completed as per his requirements.
What else is going on for 14 days with the money?

 
Piotr Storozenko:

I have the same question, but I see there is already a lively discussion going on.

It is strange that there has been no official response for 2 days and even the moderator does not know anything.

The moderator knows something, as he rubs out unwanted and unpleasant messages.

And basically in the second post, the moderator replied - just raised it to 14 days, as it's their resource and they can do what they see fit here, it's legitimate.
 
Denis Nikolaev:
Usually two weeks are given to check the product with an option to return it to the seller.

Usually this does not apply to transactions made remotely and some products (software is on the list)

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