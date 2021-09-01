Has the time for freezing funds changed? - page 7

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Alexander Voronkov #:

The issue was resolved positively and the money came in for withdrawal. Apparently there was some kind of glitch.

Thanks to the Administration and moderators of the site!

Can you please elaborate on what helped to resolve the issue?



 
Arkadii Zagorulko #:

Can you elaborate on what helped to resolve the issue?



Just in the posts in this thread.

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