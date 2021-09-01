Has the time for freezing funds changed? - page 4

New comment
 

this happens when the rules of payment services are tightened, MQs are hedged against

in case the payment service cancels the payment

 
Alexander Bereznyak:

this happens when the rules of payment services are tightened, MQs are hedged against

in case the payment service cancels the payment


Doesn't sound like it.

First, it is logical to freeze the funds entered, as they are the ones who can be revoked.
Secondly, the quotas are silent.
 
Alexander Bereznyak:

this happens when the rules of payment services are tightened, MQs are hedged against

in case the payment service cancels the payment


Doesn't sound like it.

First, it is logical to freeze the funds entered, as they are the ones who can be revoked.
Secondly, the quotas are silent.
 

7 days was quite normal and technically enough time for a "withdrawal of funds".

Why would the fee be doubled all at once, very strange.

 
Sergii Krutyi:

7 days was quite normal and technically enough time for a "withdrawal of funds".

Why would they double the fee at once, it is very strange.

They need the money badly.

 

With one hand they hand out certificates and with the other they increase the freezing period!

Companies practice at least sending out notices when there are significant enough rule changes. This was done quietly.

Maybe the administration will have the courage at least to explain the reason for tightening the rules. Seven days were not enough to wait, and now 14.

 

is the freeze 14 days on the seller's side only?

and on the buyer's side also 7


 
++
7 was better
 


Not sure if the funds have not been credited, well something is clearly wrong :)

 
Alexander Bereznyak:

this happens when the rules of payment services are tightened, MQs are hedged against

in case the payment service cancels the payment

It would also be possible to curb, through the same payment service, the cancellation of payment.

1234567
New comment