Has the time for freezing funds changed? - page 4
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this happens when the rules of payment services are tightened, MQs are hedged against
in case the payment service cancels the payment
this happens when the rules of payment services are tightened, MQs are hedged against
in case the payment service cancels the payment
this happens when the rules of payment services are tightened, MQs are hedged against
in case the payment service cancels the payment
7 days was quite normal and technically enough time for a "withdrawal of funds".
Why would the fee be doubled all at once, very strange.
7 days was quite normal and technically enough time for a "withdrawal of funds".
Why would they double the fee at once, it is very strange.
They need the money badly.
With one hand they hand out certificates and with the other they increase the freezing period!
Companies practice at least sending out notices when there are significant enough rule changes. This was done quietly.
Maybe the administration will have the courage at least to explain the reason for tightening the rules. Seven days were not enough to wait, and now 14.
is the freeze 14 days on the seller's side only?
and on the buyer's side also 7
7 was better
Not sure if the funds have not been credited, well something is clearly wrong :)
this happens when the rules of payment services are tightened, MQs are hedged against
in case the payment service cancels the payment
It would also be possible to curb, through the same payment service, the cancellation of payment.