Negative feedback, statement to regulators and Roskomnadzor. - page 5
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Not a mistake and you know it. For many years they have deliberately diverted customers to fulfill orders bypassing Freelance.
And you kept quiet even after being banned, you didn't ask questions to Service Desk. Because the profile remained, shining like a billboard. Now it's all over.
I've never worked in freelancing and this is the reason for my ban?
All I wrote to requests for rework or writing is to write to me in person. Is that against the rules? I haven't left a link anywhere except on the profile itself on your MQL5 site.
The service disk does not respond either, I tried to write there many times... I saw the ban when I decided to do an update and tried to get through to it. But it is closed everywhere, even on financial issues....
If there was any wrongdoing on my part, they could have warned me. Where are the correspondence with the moderators or with the servicedesk? You should still have them, right? My profile has been cleaned out so I can't even update my products! The only winners are those who rewrite my products and pass them off as their own. I won't point the finger at you right now, but there are a lot of them. And now they have blocked my paid products. On what grounds? People who bought them are now unable to update them or buy more?
In general, let's solve the problem in a human way, without any Roskomnadzor ...... I hope for your decency .....
@MetaQuotes@ArtyomTrishkin@VladimirKarputov Please sort out the situation. I'm here since 2020, I have no products for sale, I don't make them and I don't know how to do them. I have bought it from a person I know, because the BACKtest was good. I have tested it and installed it on a real account. In 2-3 days later I got a message from MQL5 saying "leave a review" and followed the link. In 2-3 days I got banned at dmitry.a.m., what for? Check my card details from which I paid and check the seller... It's a woman, and as far as I know she has more than one product on the forum.
A sure stroke of luck for web designers :-) I hope Artyom is not offended, but that's how it reads...
A sure stroke of luck for web designers :-) I hope Artyom is not offended, but that's how it reads...
I've never worked in freelancing and this is the reason for my ban?
All I've written to requests for rework or writing is to write to me in person. Is that forbidden by the rules? I haven't left a link anywhere except on the profile itself on your MQL5 site.
The service disk does not respond either, I tried to write there many times... I saw the ban when I decided to do an update and tried to get through to it. But it is closed everywhere, even on financial issues....
If there was any wrongdoing on my part, they could have warned me. Where are the correspondence with the moderators or with the servicedesk? You should still have them, right? My profile has been cleaned out so I can't even update my products! The only beneficiaries are those who rewrite my products and pass them off as their own. I won't point the finger at you but there are many of them. And now they have also blocked my paid products. On what grounds? People who bought them are now unable to update them or buy more?
In general, let's solve the problem in a human way, without any Roskomnadzor ...... I hope for your decency .....
In general, I don't know about others, but after that I would stop leaving reviews at all, since such unfair situations occur...
I've never worked in freelancing and this is the reason for my ban?
All I've written to requests for rework or writing is to write to me in person. Is that forbidden by the rules? I haven't left a link anywhere except on the profile itself on your MQL5 site.
The service disk does not respond either, I tried to write there many times... I saw the ban when I decided to do an update and tried to get through to it. But it is closed everywhere, even on financial issues....
If there was any wrongdoing on my part, they could have warned me. Where are the correspondence with the moderators or with the servicedesk? You should still have them, right? My profile has been cleaned out so I can't even update my products! The only beneficiaries are those who rewrite my products and pass them off as their own. I won't point the finger at you but there are many of them. And now they have blocked my paid products. On what grounds? People who bought them are now unable to update them or buy more?
In general, let's solve the problem in a human way, without any Roskomnadzor ...... I hope for your decency.....
Do not forget to say there that you have systematically violated the rules of this resource.
How many times have you been banned for such a suggestion? Yes, more than once, so you don't have to tell me about ignorance of the violation.
It also counts:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/27113/page5#comment_22074706
That's just part of it:
Don't forget to say there that you have systematically broken the rules of this resource.
How many times have you been banned for such a suggestion? Yes, more than once, so you don't have to tell me about your ignorance of the violation.
It also counts:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/27113/page5#comment_22074706
This is only part of it:
These are posts from my personal account. There are no links banned there. I don't give links on the forum and if ever they popped up, I cleaned them up straight away.
When someone suggested that I should rewrite another EA in my topic, I just wrote, "Contact me in my personal area. What's wrong with that?
I have never offered to work without using freelance exchange. All my contacts are in my EAs and those who want to order the EA from me do not need to look for them. My EAs are on every page of the MQL..... site
Obviously, there is a rat stealing my codes and promoting them as his? Is that the reason for my ban?
The question is not for you, I know who is stealing from me. Question to the administration, why thieves are encouraged and developers get banned?
The second part of the Marlesonian ballet - how one developer drowns out the banning of a second for the sake of a "bright future"...
Vitaly, you are losing your dignity...
Quiet everyone, I've changed my mind a few times while I was reading.
I still don't know who's going to get the truth.but, always against the developers)
to tell the truth, watching his codes, and there were moments there - it's a 'separate'... phrase, I don't think it's acceptable to write it in a kodobase, but I don't think that's what the ban is at all about.
I'd be so judiciously banned, take the banhammer away from half of them altogether.