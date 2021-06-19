Negative feedback, statement to regulators and Roskomnadzor. - page 11

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PapaYozh:
Is there a full moon tonight by any chance?


No, looked up at the sky half the moon is visible.

[Deleted]  
MetaQuotes:

Your old account has been unbanned and all rights have been restored.

Thank you very much!
I apologise for taking up so much of your time.
 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

this is views, 50k in russian, 150k in other languages. the number of downloads for this code cannot be publicly known

Thank you all for your support!

 
MetaQuotes:

Your old account has been unbanished and all rights have been restored.

Thanks again for unbanning me, but did you get all your rights back? Why my profile doesn't show my works for sale and my contacts?


Or maybe I'm doing something wrong? It should be like this:


Is it all banned or do I have to re-enter everything?
Please explain so I will not get banned again

 

ahaha - you can put a link to "your website" in the contact column but you cannot advertise it or attract clients there either, paradox, either prohibit one or allow the other

this forum is a real storyteller

 
Aleksey Semenov:

ahaha - in the contacts column you can put a link to "your website" but you cannot advertise it or attract clients there either, paradox, either prohibit one or allow the other

this forum is a real storyteller

This resource has been miraculous since birth.
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


No, looked up at the sky half the moon is visible.

And that's very strange.
[Deleted]  

When you click on the link it says the page doesn't exist. Didn't you unblock it after all? So now my paid products are not mine at all?

Files:
2021-06-18_22-44-14.png  146 kb
 
cmil:

When you click on the link it says the page doesn't exist. Didn't you unblock it after all? So now my paid products aren't mine at all?

Thank you for being alive.)

 
khorosh:

(Thank you for being alive).

why such a life, there are no paid products (((

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