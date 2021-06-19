Negative feedback, statement to regulators and Roskomnadzor. - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The second part of the Marlesonian ballet - how one developer drowns out the banning of a second for the sake of a "bright future"...
Vitaly, you are losing your dignity...
the current topic was opened on 06.17.2021...you can go to the front page and see
Or have you been lurking for a year? to speak out unspoken...
Just the screenshots you cited are pure provocation to break the rules, which you fell for. Look at them with a clear eye
And if it's correspondence between two (in fact) sellers - then the ban should be reciprocal.
Well I attached the link!
You know, there's such a thing as take-> give->take->give. But this comrade uses a resource only for personal gain. Have you seen him helping beginners with at least one line of code? That's right, only luring them into personal messages.
However, I don't want to continue discussing him.
Well I've attached a link!
You know, there is such a thing as take-> give->take->take->give. But this comrade uses the resource only for personal enrichment. Have you seen him helping newbies with at least one line of code? That's right, only luring them into personal messages.
But I don't want to talk about him any more.
The man in question advocates MQ on every possible resource. Where he enjoys authority, which, however, is well-deserved, because for many, many years he deals with this area.
It is idiocy to ban a top developer. Just because he's a real top.
I get it - taking out such a strong competitor is probably a good thing... from your point of view.
But should there be some sense of professional solidarity?
some connection to this topic
This comrade is a supporter of MQ on every possible resource. Where he enjoys authority, which is, however, deserved, because many, many years engaged in this area.
It is idiocy to ban a top developer. Just for being a real top.
I get it - taking out such a strong competitor is probably a good thing... from your point of view.
but there has to be some sense of professional solidarity?
I don't really care about him as a competitor, we have completely different areas and they don't overlap.
You are off-topic and don't follow past events on this forum, so I won't respond any further.
I don't really care about him as a competitor, we have completely different areas and they don't overlap.
You are off-topic and don't follow past events on the forum very well, so I won't answer any more.
That's good...
Glad you don't follow side competitors from other non-intersecting destinations so vehemently.
you can sleep well, even if you're not on the topic.
Maybe the moderators will react to all this nonsense?
As far as I understand the resource was created for promoting MQL language and autotrading development using MQL-programs... Now it all goes to commercial domain? I've written hundreds of free applications, and I uploaded them to this resource Publications - Vladimir Khlystov - cmillion - Trader's Profile (mql5.com). Now I have to transfer my requests for their improvement and refinement to the freelancing field? And if I'm asked to change something there, I have no right to invite them to a personal conversation?
I'm not asking for any credit for my services to the forum. I'm just asking for an explanation of the official viewpoint of the administration and a specific verdict. Ban is so ban, I'll just tell all my customers to be careful with this resource and not in any case do not buy anything here, so then do not be left without an upgrade. I'm not threatening, I just worry about those who bought MQL5 products from me. Now they're all left without support!
Once again I ask the site administration to show decency, close this filthy topic and solve the issue personally. I hope my coordinates are not hard to find in any search engine.
Regards Vladimir Khlystov (cmillion)
some connection to this theme
What is that topic in the photo anyway and how am I connected to it?
I've already explained it several times. How can I be associated with the product, other than the fact that I Bought it?
I'll tell you in detail again:
I've been on the forum since 2020. I don't and haven't had any fakes (other than this one I created yesterday to post on the forum). My account is dmitry.a.m. I do not sell anything here, I am not able to write advisors etc. I have been downloading a lot of Expert Advisors over the past few months (both free and paid demos), because I have been choosing them to buy. Recently I came across another EA and I downloaded and tested it. I have even kept the correspondence with the forum owner where I asked him for advice before buying. In general, I know the seller, this woman is from my town, we met at "Synergy" event and it is not a big city, community of traders and all that. I am not a big city and it is a community of traders and all that. I have downloaded it and started to use it. I also installed it on the chart on my real account and tested it again. A few days later I got an e-mail: "Please evaluate the product you purchased". I assessed it positively, because I liked the product in the test. A few days later I enter the forum after work (yesterday) and I see the red bar and ban at the top. Not understanding anything write here.
I still don't understand what my fault is? What did I violate? Please sort it out already. I have never had anything properly explained to me, still in a ban. In my thread others are already discussing something. Developers, admins, please pay attention. I have already described everything in detail so many times...
If I still need any more confirmation - write to me, I can ls sketch a dialogue with a forumkeeper, a receipt of payment, a screenshot of the message to the post.
The ban and everything connected to it is unfounded and I ask that the decision be reconsidered and that everything be sorted out.
I think my review is correct. I really liked the product and reported it. And that I know the man - so I know some forum users and their products would be happy to buy and appreciated, but they have more expensive. And like probably anyone, I trust more someone who I have at least seen in person.
I bought the product honestly, it wasn't my relative. I paid the money and started using it. I have evaluated it, so I received an offer to evaluate it from MQL5, so why not evaluate it?
Well I've attached a link!
You know, there is such a thing as take-> give->take->take->give. But this comrade uses the resource only for personal enrichment. Have you seen him helping newbies with at least one line of code? That's right, only luring them into personal messages.
However, I don't want to continue discussing him.