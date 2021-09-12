The great and terrible MT4 forever (or how to strategise a transition) - page 7
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Well, if you write it just to read it, then ......... But if you write it to work, that's another matter.
In general, I don't understand you and your codes at all. For this reason let's better stop this discussion on a friendly note. :))
Well, if you write it just to read it, then ......... But if you write it to work, that's another matter.
In general, I don't understand you and your codes at all. For this reason let's better stop this discussion on a friendly note. :))
There can be no discussion. The level of mastery of the material is too different.
A must-read.
Well, yes) No way, I take it back, MT5 is really cool. I did not like visualization there at first, it was too complicated to do everything. I liked the visualization there at first, it was too complicated and I had to do everything. Thanks to the article (especially about the speed of execution, which is very important) I will use MT5 for training myself.)
I've learned a lot about MT4, and maybe I've learned many experienced traders using my own crutches. Just checking accuracy of data like double for correct lot, price, rounding accuracy up or down... Not to mention about data arrays, i.e. OHLC that don't update and have to be re-loaded in the code to avoid requotes...
+ for example my robot has more than 3000 lines of code... There's so many visual objects in it, it's crazy) starting from simple lines and finishing with a probabilistic canvas that calculates the dependence of price on time... I think that's the main reason why I didn't want to leave MT4) I was too lazy to rewrite the code)
Thank you for the article)
I will learn the details of the program, because I will learn the rest very quickly, but the details... Little things always appear on the real account...
If you know what to do with it, you may start a real trading robot with few clicks, but if you want to be sure you'll have to study it by heart and learn the code by heart, in addition you'll have to create your own terminal and visualization tools, synchronize data in database, control and accounting of open closed trading positions... And to do at least a bit more than nothing you need to buy connectors for tens of thousands of dollars... Then MT is just a fairy tale, not a terminal)
It is MT4 or MT5, you can simply install the terminal, sit down or start coding at once, without any hassle, where there are ready-made functions of opening and closing positions and where the terminal takes care of most of the work)
By the way, I would like to ask you about very important things (sorry if I am illiterate):
1. Does MT5 check the relevance in its data sets with the broker's server or not?
2. Does MT5 wait for the response from the execution server after opening a position or, as already written here, if it works, what happens if I send a second order without waiting for the first one to be executed?
3. Does MT5 is a multi-threaded system, i.e. I wonder if for brokers, theoretically, it is possible to execute trades on different symbols at the same time or not?
I haven't seen any working MT5 solutions for the following
And there are much more subtle situations... If a broker provides an MT4/5, all other things being equal, the choice is always clear.
So which MT4 or MT5 is more practical from your point of view ?
If you want to use the MT4 or MT5 for order-related operations only, it's a very subtle question...
From your point of view, is MT4 or MT5 more practical?
Only in terms of order operations, this question is very delicate...
MT5 is much stronger than MT4 in terms of trading and research capabilities. I do everything with MT5, I do my trading on MT4-style, it's very easy, reliable and fast.
I don't know anything about time series. I don't even use them on MT4.
I forgot to mention how much MT5 consumes resources by comparison.
MT4 is so successful that it still competes, despite all the benefits of MT5.
The presence of people who do research and development in MT5 and release combat versions under MT4 only confirms that.
MT5 is much stronger than MT4 in terms of trading and research capabilities. I do everything in MT5, I do my trading in MT4-style - it's very easy, reliable and fast.
I don't know anything about time series. I don't even use them on MT4.
Understood. Thank you for your reply!)
I forgot to mention how much MT5 consumes resources by comparison.
MT4 is so successful that it still competes, despite all the benefits of MT5.
The presence of people who do research and development in MT5 and release their militant versions under MT4 only confirms that.
I read here once on a forum that MT5 hangs and that's supposedly because MT5 takes CPU power for cloud computing...
It's not that bad, but those who were talking about it were not weak cops... they even wrote characteristics of iron horses...
Well, okay, there are pros and cons everywhere, the only question is what's more and, of course, the demands of the programmer)But if they make an MT6 with the accessibility and simplicity of MT4 and the speed and performance of MT5, then that would be just the bomb (preferably without bugs, but where would they go?))
You forgot to mention how much resources MT5 consumes in comparison.
It doesn't seem to be much. There are several quite active EAs in each terminal. On peaks the CPU can consume up to 5% in total. MT4 is often much more CPU intensive.
Regarding memory on MT4 I have recently encountered 4 GB limitation.
MT4 is so successful that it is still competitive in spite of all the goodies of MT5.
The presence of people who do research and development in MT5 and release live versions under MT4 only confirms it.
The vendors on the Market are dipping their toes in both fields.
But if they make MT6
MT6 will never (for the next 15 years) happen. There's no reason to even think about it.