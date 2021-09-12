The great and terrible MT4 forever (or how to strategise a transition) - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It doesn't seem to be much. There are several quite active EAs in each terminal. On peaks the CPU can go up to 5% in total. MT4 often consumes CPU much more.
The number of threads is not enough. Both terminals are optimized for Expert Advisors. And even with this configuration I think MT4 will be easier, probably much easier.
The other day I ran into memory limit of 4 GB on MT4.
32 bit, nothing I can do about it.
Vendors in the Marketplace are dipping into both fields.
I don't think this category should be taken seriously at all.
The number of threads is not enough.
You have both terminals optimised for EA operation. And even with this setup I think MT4 will be easier, probably much easier.
There seems to be no clear advantage in terms of numbers.
I do not think this category should be considered seriously at all.
There's nowhere else to get the stats.
ZS For the sake of objectivity, there are some things disabled in MT5 that cannot be disabled in MT4.
The presence of people who do research and development in MT5 and release combat versions under MT4 only confirms this.
Five is very fast (I mean the server part).
Modification/delete is almost always in milliseconds (sometimes in tens). Market execution is almost always faster too.
In Quaternary, a figure of less than 150 ms seems cosmic, even if you're on a b-book.
Well, if you write just to read, then ......... But if you write to work, that's another matter.
You are very much mistaken. The code is written first of all for readability otherwise it cannot be maintained.
When I was just beginning to program, going back to the code I had written a month or two ago was like diving into someone else's code. Everything was so unclear and confusing. And after all, it was my code!
You are very much mistaken. Code is written first and foremost for readability, otherwise it would be impossible to maintain it.
When I first started programming, going back to the code I wrote a month or two ago was like diving into someone else's code. Everything was so unclear and confusing. And it was my code!
You misunderstood my words.
You think that in this code.
an order should open first and then close the counter-order?
I have my doubts, and I don't want to check it because I will never write it that way.
Five is very fast (I mean server-side).
Modify/delete is almost always in milliseconds (sometimes tens). Market execution is almost always faster too.
In quadruple, a figure less than 150 ms seems cosmic, even if you're on a b-book.
Had a look at the logs. Indeed, if you subtract the ping, the modification in MT4 is around 100 ms, in MT5 it's 1 ms.
Do you think that in this code
an order should open first and only then close the opposite order?
I have my doubts, and I don't want to check it because I will never write it that way.
That's exactly what will happen in Quaternary.
First
Then
And then
Every OrderSend() will return the ticket number, or -1 if it fails.
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/trading/ordersend
Of course MT5 has more possibilities, but it's extremely closed and proprietary platform. It is considered as something shitty by modern standards. But this is also a plus, because no one wants their EAs to be distributed all over the network. In general, the closedness still restricts the spreading of the platform, and who does not need it, the MT4 is enough for him.
Five has the speed of execution (I'm talking about the server part).
Maybe I remember a long time ago when 5 was not winning, maybe things have changed a lot over the years.
In general it depends entirely on the implementation, it may be standard or it may be heavily modified by the broker, unlike the terminal, where the broker's modification possibilities are minimal.