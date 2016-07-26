Weekend code issue
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Hi,
I have an Expert Advisor someone wrote for me a while back and one of the rules was to close all trades at weekends, start again at the open as forex gaps can be brutal.
I want to remove this from the code but the person who did it originally is not about and I know nothing about code. I think I have narrowed it down to the pictured section but how do I remove this without errors?
I don't want any rule about weekends, I just want it to carry on like any normal day. Is there more in the code elsewhere that needs changing too?