Weekend code issue

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[Deleted]  

Hi,

 

I have an Expert Advisor someone wrote for me a while back and one of the rules was to close all trades at weekends, start again at the open as forex gaps can be brutal.

I want to remove this from the code but the person who did it originally is not about and I know nothing about code.  I think I have narrowed it down to the pictured section but how do I remove this without errors?

I don't want any rule about weekends, I just want it to carry on like any normal day.  Is there more in the code elsewhere that needs changing too? 

 

 

 
remove lines from 2234 to 2245
[Deleted]  
Nguyen Nga:
remove lines from 2234 to 2245
Thats it, thanks.  Tried a few combinations of deleting and got errors, not this time! 
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