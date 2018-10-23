VPS of MT4

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Hello, 

i installed the 10$ VPS on my DEMO ACCOUNT

Is it possible to stop the VPS on my demo account and to put it on my real account ? 

Thank you very much 

 
Quentin Faletti:

Hello, 

i installed the 10$ VPS on my DEMO ACCOUNT

Is it possible to stop the VPS on my demo account and to put it on my real account ? 

Thank you very much 

Yes, you can move your VPS subscription to another account.

Go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

click on the settings wheel of your subscription and choose: move, than put your new account details and you're done.



 
thank you very much :) 
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