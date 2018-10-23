VPS of MT4
Quentin Faletti:
Hello,
i installed the 10$ VPS on my DEMO ACCOUNT.
Is it possible to stop the VPS on my demo account and to put it on my real account ?
Thank you very much
Yes, you can move your VPS subscription to another account.
Go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
click on the settings wheel of your subscription and choose: move, than put your new account details and you're done.
thank you very much :)
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Hello,
i installed the 10$ VPS on my DEMO ACCOUNT.
Is it possible to stop the VPS on my demo account and to put it on my real account ?
Thank you very much