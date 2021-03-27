Is there any profit in forex? - page 16
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Where'd you get 100 grand? You're a pauper.
Even I have 100tr...
But, alas, I value it like a memory... And it's not meant for any thugs.
Very little left will soon be leaking
I have been searching for Expert Advisors on the Internet for a couple of years, which have been providing some kind of profit. I did not find any. Martingale, for obvious reasons, is not taken into account. I read at least a hundred articles about top strategies with 100% profitability.
If my personal experience is that I use robot as an assistant and not as a printing press, I use it as a market entry tool, while I execute closing and maintaining trades myself based on market conditions, which are getting more and more nervous and unpredictable every year.
The attitude is the same - you leak here and there
The attitude is the same - you leak here and there
Not at all.
I really want to make huge profits without having to try hard, literally lying in front of the monitor in just my pants.
This is my dream and I am sharing it with you.
I really want to make huge profits without having to try hard, literally lying in front of the monitor in just my pants.
This is my dream and I am sharing it with you.
If you invest in a successful trader, you will make an easy profit. If anything, you need money to start with, of course - from 100,000 euros investment.
Invest in a successful trader and you'll make an easy profit. If anything, you need money for the first time, of course - from 100,000 euros in investment.
You raised your rating by stupid polls.
Invest in a successful trader and you will make an easy profit. If anything, you need money for the first time, of course - from 100,000 euros investment.
Can I point the finger at a successful trader?
Are you the "successful" one?