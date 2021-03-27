Is there any profit in forex? - page 16

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webgopnik:

Where'd you get 100 grand? You're a pauper.

Even I have 100tr...

But, alas, I value it like a memory... And it's not meant for any thugs.

 
webgopnik It was +120% and +750%

Very little left will soon be leaking

 
Александр Князев:
I have been searching for Expert Advisors on the Internet for a couple of years, which have been providing some kind of profit. I did not find any. Martingale, for obvious reasons, is not taken into account. I read at least a hundred articles about top strategies with 100% profitability.

I can't figure it out. I've been messing around with mql5 for about 3 months now and I've written about 6 EAs and a dozen other modifications for them as well. Have you ever met a strategy that may bring long-term profit?

If my personal experience is that I use robot as an assistant and not as a printing press, I use it as a market entry tool, while I execute closing and maintaining trades myself based on market conditions, which are getting more and more nervous and unpredictable every year.

 
webgopnik I have the same attitude because the only difference is that you can withdraw money from real money.

The attitude is the same - you leak here and there

 
Konstantin Erin:

The attitude is the same - you leak here and there

Not at all.

 

I really want to make huge profits without having to try hard, literally lying in front of the monitor in just my pants.

This is my dream and I am sharing it with you.

 
Alexander_K2:

I really want to make huge profits without having to try hard, literally lying in front of the monitor in just my pants.

This is my dream and I am sharing it with you.

If you invest in a successful trader, you will make an easy profit. If anything, you need money to start with, of course - from 100,000 euros investment.

 
webgopnik:

Invest in a successful trader and you'll make an easy profit. If anything, you need money for the first time, of course - from 100,000 euros in investment.

You raised your rating by stupid polls.

 
webgopnik:

Invest in a successful trader and you will make an easy profit. If anything, you need money for the first time, of course - from 100,000 euros investment.

Can I point the finger at a successful trader?

Are you the "successful" one?

 
Five years trading. For about 3 years I "trusted" EAs and of course I lost as many times as I had EAs )) And I "trusted" not cheap EAs ) I think the drawback of paid EAs is that you do not know the algorithm it uses. The algorithm is known only to the author and usually he will never reveal it )) In spite of this, I find them - the authors and developers - worthy of respect. If you trust your Expert Advisor, it's your problem. There may be some "grail" EAs (they say they mostly come from neuro series), but I've got tired of them. During the period of auto-trading, I read books on the subject of trading in this crazy market - forex.
Now I trade manually and use price action and volume indicators for analysis. I have been mostly winning rather than losing. To sum it up: if you want to win you have to learn and learn the strategies according to your trading style and never forget about stops (preferably invisible) and MM, because no strategy is perfect.)
And a couple of attached funny pictures on the topic of Forex ))
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