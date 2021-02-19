Robinhood trading without commissions - page 3
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I get it - you fundamentally don't read what you comment on.
There was no pampa - the kids decided to punish the hedge funds and in the end the hedge funds survived and the kids lost their money.
I get it too, you don't understand what a dump is andare far removed from the real world.
The hedge funds then survived because they fixed their losses with leveraged funds.
And the kitchen-broker covered up the sales so that the meat wouldn't ruin them completely. That's what the lawsuits are about. For an injunction to stop them from buying!
And who lost money here? If all the funds were shorting. Who was selling junk to the meat. On whose feet, the meat rolled. А?
You're the one not reading what's being explained to you.
I also realised that you don't understand what pampas are andare far removed from the real world.
The hedge funds survived because they recorded losses with borrowed funds.
And the kitchen-broker covered up the sales so that the meat wouldn't ruin them completely. That's what the lawsuits are about. For an injunction to stop them from buying!
And who lost money here? If all the funds were shorting. Who was selling junk to the meat. On whose feet, the meat rolled. А?
You're the one not reading what's being explained to you.
Robingood is not a kitchen - all trades are posted to the stock exchange. Kitchens are banned by US law.
Sales have been shut down at the request of hedge funds through the government and state regulator.
Read the materials, don't make stuff up
Robingood is not a kitchen - all transactions are posted to the stock exchange. Kitchens are banned by US law.
Sales have been shut down at the request of hedge funds through the government and state regulator.
Read the materials, don't make it up.
They're withdrawing, but how? Knowing client information, it is easy to manipulate the withdrawal of funds. Which is what Robingud does in between.))Attracting meat, for the sharks.
You make me laugh. And hedge fund demands are what? Hedge funds run to bow to the regulator? Ay yay yay, our farts are on fire...?
You see the hedge funds asked and stopped the sales? Bullshit! It's just a shutdown because someone's fart is on fire. Not in his best interest.
They just didn't expect this kind of turnaround from the meat, so they got their asses kicked.
Reading the tabloids is not my thing, I have a head for it, to think logically and sensibly.
If they are withdrawn, they are withdrawn, but how? Knowing the client's information, it is easy to manipulate the withdrawal of funds.And on visible trades from brokers like Robinguds ))
You make me laugh. And hedge fund claims are what? Hedge funds running to bow to the regulator? Ay yay yay, our farts are on fire...?
You see the hedge funds asked and stopped the sales? Bullshit! It's just a shutdown because someone's fart is on fire. Not in their best interest.
They just didn't expect this kind of turnaround from the meat, so they got their asses kicked.
Reading the tabloids is not my thing, I have a head for it, to think logically and sensibly.
))))) how do they put you on the stock exchange? They go straight to the stock exchange. And how are you going to "manipulate the pushback" if the quotes in the broker's app are exactly equal to Wall Street quotes?
Conspiracy Moms....
))))) how is the withdrawal to the stock exchange? Directly output to the stock exchange. And how are you going to "manipulate the pushback" if the quotes in the broker's app are exactly equal to Wall Street quotes?
Conspiracy mums....
Apart from what the app shows you, there's a pool of stock ECNs.
And there are also dark pools where only a select circle of people know about prices.
Since the broker is only in the business of reselling trades, and attracting meat, the trades go to that ECN where the market maker himself will make money on it.
Part of the profit from MM's earnings from that client order, is paid to the broker for bringing in the sucker. The sucker is told to buy more, all without commission.
On the other side sit hedge funds and short the meat with borrowed capital. You want to buy dead paper? Yeah, go ahead. And why do they want to? Because the broker blew the bubble.
Easy money!
In addition to what the app shows you, there is a pool of stock ECNs.
And also dark pools, where only a select circle of people know about prices.
Since the broker only deals with reselling trades and attracting meat, the trades go to that ECN, where the market maker himself will earn on it.
Part of the profit from MM's earnings from that client order, is paid to the broker for bringing in the sucker. The sucker is told to buy more, all without commission.
On the other side sit hedge funds and short the meat with borrowed capital. You want to buy dead paper? Yeah, go ahead. And why do they want to? Because the broker blew the bubble.
Easy money!
))) Oh, how funny! So you're saying that there are stock ECNs whose prices are different from the NYSE? Well, what's the point of their existence? So, for example, you can buy Tesla stock in them cheaper than on the stock exchange? And sell to the same exchange for more? I mean, a quick profit with no risk?
))) Oh, how amusing! So what you're saying is that there are stock ECNs whose prices are different from the NYSE?
Well, what is the point of their existence? So, for example, you can buy Tesla stock in them cheaper than on the stock exchange? And sell to the same exchange for more? I mean, a quick profit with no risk?
If you do not know that the american stock market only consists of ECN and dark pools, it will be a revelation for you ))
Different ECN either take a commission from the taker or pay a commission to the maker. That's where the commission is paid, there's a possibility of a broker's arrangement with an ECN.
The broker does not care how MM will dispose of the client's order already, the broker's task is to bring the client.
So here are some screenshots to help you understand. Where is all this in the robingud application? А? Same thing. It's all hidden from the client.
If you don't know that the US stock market only consists of ECNs and dark pools, this will be a revelation to you ))
Different ECNs either take a commission from the taker or pay a commission to the maker. That's where the commission is paid, there's a possibility of a broker's arrangement with an ECN.
The broker does not care how MM will dispose of the client's order already, the broker's task is to bring the client.
So here are some screenshots to understand. Where is all this in the robingud application? А? Same thing. It's all hidden from the client.
Well, with a lot of plates, we'll go far!
We're breaking down the scheme on our fingers. We know that trades in Robingud are executed according to NYSE quotes! Suppose there is an ECN who colludes with the broker and the broker steams in his commission. What happens in the end? What we get is that ECN sells securities at a WAY cheaper, than it would sell them on the exchange - the cheap price + commission to broker equal to price on the exchange! Once again, what is the point of this scheme for oligophrenics?
Well, with a lot of nameplates we'll go far!
We take the pattern apart on our fingers. We know that trades in Robingud are executed on NYSE quotes! Suppose there is an ECN who colludes with a broker and the broker steams from him for a commission. What happens in the end? What we get is that ECN sells securities at a PRICE, than it would sell them at the exchange! Once again the question - what is the point of this scheme for oligophrenics?
If you do not understand the structure of the stock exchange, the table is the best way to understand it.
How do you know where the trades are executed in robiguda? ;))) It doesn't even have a single ECN! They are not shown to the client on purpose.
The stock exchange is a network of exchanges! ECN sites. First you have to understand the structure of the exchange, how trades are executed, what is rawing, etc.
Once you have understood all that, you will understand what kind of schemes you can build if you are on the other side of the game.
More pictures to understand the structure
If you don't understand the structure of a stock exchange, the tablets are a good place to learn.
How do you know where the robigood trades are executed in the first place? ;))) He doesn't even have a single ECN table! They are not shown to the client on purpose.
The stock exchange is a network of exchanges! ECN sites. First you have to understand the structure of the exchange, how trades are executed, what is rawing, etc.
Once you have understood all that, you will understand what kind of schemes you can build if you are on the other side of the game.
)))) well, no - smoke the tablets without me.
I know how I know everything - I read the documents, including Robingud's rules and regulations published on his site.
It's not like I'm reading some lunatic World Conspiracy Theory advocate on a forum.
But in general, the scheme is great - sell shares cheaper, buy them higher!