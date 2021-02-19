Robinhood trading without commissions - page 4
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)))) well, no - smoke the signs without me.
I know from where I know everything - I read the documents, including Robinhood's rules and regulations, published on his website.
It's not like I'm reading some lunatic World Conspiracy Theory advocate on a forum.
But in general a great scheme - sell shares cheaper, buy more expensive!
Boo-ha-ha ;)))
Robingud standards ;))
It's people like you who are the clients of these brokers!
Because you don't know shit and are far from reality.
Boo-ha-ha ;)))
Robingud standards ;))
It's people like you who are the clients of these brokers!
Because you don't know shit and you're out of touch with reality.
You don't say! World conspiracy, schemes, farts, enemies, Freemasons, Nibiru
Tell me about it! World conspiracy, schemes, farts, enemies, Freemasons, Nibiru
That there is a conspiracy among the sharks is an undeniable fact.
Well they could not exist without a contract between them, and believe me this is not such a large group.
But the traders started to make deals, and openly on reddit.
The channel that urged to buy the stock has, as I understand it, 8.4 million traders!
Now calculate theoretically, if each member of the community buys the stock for a thousand quid. Let's calculate.
8400000 * 1000 = 84000000000000
Eight and a half billion! That's the theoretical potential of the meat, for a grand.
But you can buy more than a grand. And who could withstand such a purchase?
No foundation, not even a group of foundations, can withstand that kind of buying. So they were punished.
Meanwhile, a billboard in New York City.
I mean, like, no one's selling anything to anyone ;)))
Meanwhile, a billboard in New York City.
I mean, like, no one's selling anything to anyone;)))
Man, I'm tired of reading your syntactic illiteracy.
Read it at your leisure.
Man, I'm tired of reading your syntactic illiteracy.
Read it at your leisure.
Don't read ))
Russia doesn't get registered, only from the US territory by the way.
That's good, by the way.
that's good, by the way.
Yeah, they must have seen Brother 2.
That there is a conspiracy amongst the sharks is an undeniable fact.
Well they could not exist without a contract between them, and believe me that is not a large group of people.
But the traders started to make deals, and openly on reddit.
The channel that urged to buy the stock has, as I understand it, 8.4 million traders!
Now calculate theoretically, if each member of the community buys the stock for a thousand quid. Let's calculate.
8400000 * 1000 = 84000000000000
Eight and a half billion! That's the theoretical potential of the meat, for a grand.
But you can buy more than a grand. And who could withstand such a purchase?
No foundation, not even a group of foundations, can withstand that kind of buying. So they are punished.
) Ah, so it's not a hedge fund conspiracy after all and not a buy-and-bust scheme! Well, that's a bit of a concession already.
Now on to the next point - the hedge funds have survived, the losses are mostly incurred by those very small private investors.
Man, I'm tired of reading your syntactic illiteracy.
Read it at your leisure.
Don't read at all.