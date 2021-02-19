Robinhood trading without commissions
From the general discussion thread
https://youtu.be/k6BK6HDm8zo
- 2021.01.29
- www.youtube.com
From the general discussion thread
https://youtu.be/k6BK6HDm8zo
Quite interesting information!
Modern means of communication allow small clients to negotiate.
In the past, only big business (banks, hedge funds) negotiated and they actually manipulated the market.
That's not a bad story.
It turns out to be a kitchen. where trades go directly to the market makers. not to the exchange.
Very interesting information!
Modern means of communication allow small clients to negotiate.
Before, only big business (banks, hedge funds) negotiated and they actually manipulated the market.
Yeah. Checked out that reddit, pretty cool social network, purely american.
Robingrod's topic is at the top there. And similar posts, until now ))
From the general discussion thread
https://youtu.be/k6BK6HDm8zo
hit the robingood kitchen on this campaign)))
hit the robingwood kitchen on this campaign)))
Now we know, another kitchen scheme. Where there is no commission. And there are plenty of brokers like this, where the stock is offered with no commission per transaction.
I thought reselling trades was a thing of the past. But no way, all new is well forgotten old ))
You shouldn't have shorted and averaged.
hedge funds came out with huge losses
It's a regular kitchen that plays against the clientele through 3 persons.
- They need clients who are completely distant from the market
- They took their trades of all the losers to 1 or 2 big players
- When the clientele won a little bit, they immediately shut down the entire trade
It's a regular kitchen that plays against the clientele through 3 persons.
- They want clients who are completely distant from the market
- They took their trades of all the losers to 1-2 big players
- When the clientele won a little bit, they shut down the whole trade.
Do you have any experience of working with them?
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Not a bad story