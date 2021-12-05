Grail, trading systems, martingale, netting, pyramiding. Let's share our experiences and move towards our goal! - page 3
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Author - you have one problem - you don't have a Formalisable Trading System... All that's in the title, is so to speak related elements to the TS - and you (as it seems to me) are trying to run ahead of the locomotive :)))
First make a profitable TS - and then you spin it as you like :)))
I am creating this thread due to the fact that many people are interested in clear answers to their specific questions. First of all, I want to ask what the most famous trading methods are, such as grid, martin and pyramid, as well as any other variants of trading systems that are possible in Forex market. Also any questions about algotrading and trading intricacies are welcome. This general branch is intended to broaden the horizons of all forum participants at the expense of general knowledge.
You are answering the wrong question. I didn't ask how you do averaging, I asked how you will calculate the lot under the conditions I have specified.
I will explain everything to you, but I will need Paint to do it, if you are interested I will do it of course
Author - you have one problem - you don't have a Formalisable Trading System... All that's in the title, is so to speak related elements to the TS - and you (as it seems to me) are trying to run ahead of the locomotive :)))
First make a profitable TS - and then you spin it as you want :))).
You forgot one thing but if I do this one, then the sense for me to create any branches.) More precisely, not even if and when I do. Examples are on the marker, some I have already figured out, I just do not have time to deal with them closely yet
The author, as far as I understand, wants to understand himself and combine Martingale, Grids and Pyramids into one article.
Does he need a profitable strategy for that?
I don't think he needs it for an article and show it to me. He may take a robot from the standard package and attach it to the desired one.
Maybe at the same time an MM will be implemented without the code the size of "War and Peace".
The article may come out smart and TC will get revenge :-). Because the last one somehow didn't go well, the bar must be raised
You're forgetting one thing, if I make one of these, it would make sense for me to create any threads.) I don't mean if, but when I do. Examples are on the market, some I have already figured out, I just do not have time to deal with them closely yet
And here I'm going to bust you :))) - you want to make something out of nothing? :)))) - All your "examples" will sink at best with moderate speed... let there be a spread per trade :)))) and you will NOT get another one :)))
that's where I'm going to screw you up :))) - you want to make something out of nothing all of a sudden? :)))) - All your "examples" will sink at best with moderate speed... let there be a spread per trade :)))) and you will NOT get another one :)))
i don't expect such a response from you) rather a useful way of thinking. you seem to have given in to the belief that since the topic involves the words grid and Martin pyramid and grail, that's what i'll use. have you even read my article on grids and marts? I suspect you only looked at the pictures. I said the same thing there. You'd better figure out who you're dealing with first.
You are answering the wrong question. I didn't ask how you do the averaging, I asked how you would count the lot under the conditions I indicated.
As promised:
I'll write it out for you, but I'll need Paint to do it, if you're interested I'll do it, of course.
I don't need a specific formula, it's enough to give an idea in a few words. Even if the averaging order does not necessarily open on the indicator. Suppose the distance of the averaging order is indefinite and fluctuates chaotically in some range.
By the time I wrote the previous post you had already given away your solution).