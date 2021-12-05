Grail, trading systems, martingale, netting, pyramiding. Let's share our experiences and move towards our goal! - page 7
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Hehe...
And the Grail on the forex market can be searched for years. It is very subtle and capricious, and only the most sophisticated ones can see it. The rest cannot do it, no matter how hard they try.
Amen.
That's an interesting thought, by the way.) You can't argue with that. To understand it you need to have written at least a hundred or two robots and understand that you're still a child.) It took me years just the same. Only now I began to understand something and the puzzle began to form. I'm even surprised that the process went so quickly. Sometimes I see mustached men who sit for 10 years and publish their works without writing a single line of code.) It's funny how it all goes on.)
Interesting thought by the way ). You can't argue with that. You have to write at least a hundred or two robots to understand it and realize you're still a child)). It took me years just the same. Only now I began to understand something and the puzzle began to form. I'm even surprised that the process went so quickly. Sometimes I see mustached men who sit for 10 years and publish their works without writing a single line of code.) It's funny how it all goes on.)
be more specific :)))) make a big clock and see the results :)))
I'm not sure what to do with it :)))) make a big clock and look at the results :)))
I gave up MA back in the 1st year, I tried to use RSI. I've tried to use RSI. In the beginning I created one robot that searches for indicators that create combined signals, I just had to teach owls by segment. I tried to use them on forward, they were full of shit. The indicators are good for manual trading but you should know what kind of indicator they are and what it shows. The price of these indicators is like the husk of an onion. The MA may work for algorithmic trading but only in a narrow window or the market parameters are changing constantly and all indicators go away very quickly. The big MA on higher timeframes is just a line, in other words, you look for waves and try to trade from the tops. They have articles by a guy who many people know, his name is Maxim Romanov, so his system is essentially a wave system. He explains everything in his articles in a very cool way. The details may not go into details that can be worked out by ourselves. The wave strategies work. By the way, we should use the averaging as an introduction...
The MA I gave up back in year 1, RSI was still trying to use. In the beginning I made a robot that searches for indicator values that create combined signals, I just had to teach the owls by segment. I tried to use them on forward, they were full of shit. The indicators are good for manual trading but you should know what kind of indicator they are and what it shows. The price of these indicators is like the husk of an onion. The MA may work for algorithmic trading but only in a narrow window or the market parameters are changing constantly and all indicators go away very quickly. The big MA on higher timeframes is just a line, in other words you look for waves and try to trade from the tops. They have articles by a guy who many people know, his name is Maxim Romanov, so his system is essentially a wave system. He explains everything in his articles in a very cool way. The details may not go into details that can be worked out by ourselves. The wave strategies work. By the way, the averaging should be used as an introductory measure...
To all appearances, mister is spoiled by the optimizer ?
that is why the tensions :-)
The optimizer does not do what 99% of people expect it to do...
Apparently monsieur is spoiling the optimiser ?
that's why it's tense :-)
optimizer does a little differently than 99% of people expect it to do...
Nah, I don't use the optimizer. It's all sewn in there. There are just a few independent runs inside. And I don't use it now either. It is very slow. Optimizer situational tool, in 99 percent of cases it is not needed, but I would not want to speak ill of the optimizer here, I was already warned about it in the ultimatum. I don't want to go missing ).
Get more specific :)))) make a big swing on the clock and look at the results :)))
Helping a man with an advisor
I will help the man with the Expert Advisor.
))) the period is longer and you'll get a hit. So MA works on the hour markers so what? If we translate it from Bektest to Slavonic, we'll just do it.) But seriously, well man just tease the owls, go ahead and check it). It's clear to us that it's "0".
)))) the period is longer and then it will be a plus) but it will not prove anything anyway. So MA works on the hour markers so what? As they say in Donbass :)) Translated from the language of Bektest into Slavonic )))
I already made popcorn
)))) the period is longer and then it will be a plus) but it will not prove anything anyway. So MA works on ticks so what? If you translate it from Bektest language to Slavic language :)). But seriously, well man just tease the owls, go ahead and check it). It's clear to us that it's useless.
But the problem is that the EA is ready to be used as a martingale and grid. You may say it saved your time.
And by the way MAs "work" everywhere. Of course it's difficult to interpret them on the irrational series, but for us it's easy.) If you strongly believe that there will be a reversal in this area, it can be caught with MAs.
A question was askedhere recently, so it's a useful topic.
Just as a refresher.