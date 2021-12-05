Grail, trading systems, martingale, netting, pyramiding. Let's share our experiences and move towards our goal! - page 9
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It's easy, the solution is there, but the resources are not. To earn or promote something, you need money, time, computing power, and a team, and I don't have any of that. I think a lot of people have some kind of solution, but for some reason, not even because the solution isn't working, most likely they still can't earn anything.
It's a philosophical reflection, don't be such a bore
More like trying to swim without water :)
Catch the grail.
And for those of you who don't believe in Excel:
More like trying to swim without water :)
Catch the grail.
What is the strategy?
"sit upright" - see position retention time
"sitting flat" - see position holding time
MT5 does not correctly calculate position holding times. This is because it calculates the difference in astronomical time between entering and exiting a position. In fact, the exchange does not work at night - any rollover overnight is an extra 7 hours, and 10 hours until March 2021.
More like trying to swim without water :)
Catch the grail.
I can make graphs too, different sit-ups do that in a heartbeat. Lots of people have something, I hope you don't think you're the only one).
I can make charts too, various resits do that in no time at all. Many people have something, I hope you do not think you are the only one).
What's a resurfacing, I'm sorry? Well, show me some kind of graph or something. For confirmation and discussion :)
What are over-seeding, excuse me? Well, show me some kind of graph or something. For confirmation and discussion :)
Is that a graph from Excel???
As long as I've been on the forum, I haven't seen one like this yet.....
Is that a graph from Excel???
Haven't seen this yet, as long as I've been on the forum.....
Standard export from the terminal to HTML or XML. I use excel, what do you use here on the forum?
Standard export from the terminal to HTML or XML. I use Excel, what do you guys use here on the forum?
Er, downloading reports from the terminal....
You do realise that you can draw any graph in Excel, right?