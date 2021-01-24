Charles Dow's theory - page 111
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And I don't care, I've got my Grail, 7 years of hard work, the source of eternal youth, Aladdin's lamp, PNB on maxims, pandora's box, dead man's chest. ;-)
:)
I was joking, Renat's a good guy.
Reverse quote.... What is the physical meaning of a reverse quote in the market?
It's a very important thing, paramount!
Let's say I'm Belgian. And we, the real Belgians, can't stand anything French. Where is France, anyway? There's only the great Belgium!
Well, a Belgian franc is worth 0.16 French francs, not the other way round.
And for a Frenchman a native ruble costs 6.25 Belgian.
So they live like that, sipping wine. But they only see each other through fractions.
You could do that. You would have to reconsider the logic, so I took the path of least risk. Reverse quotation It is said for a reason that all brilliant things are simple! Nothing could be simpler. This begs the question, why is it so? What is the physical meaning of reverse quotes in the market?
Yusuf! No kidding, I respect you and your trading philosophy, but I think you messed up with lions, tigers and antelopes... slightly - I mean the market moves - burn and TS and work out the moves on forex tools! I have your Forcoste_V12 myself - under consideration. Sergeev then did everything correctly according to formula (17) in excel - all wrapped up in code on µl. If there was an error in the excel - ask people who are EXTREMELY good with excel - they can help you IMHO.
about "reverse" quotes
This is what Reuters quotes for its clients
I have your Forcoste_V12 myself - under review.
And this version does not have the same results as the one posted by Yusuf.
A total of 111 pages is useless. There are no results to prove the effectiveness of the NSP to the market. Only words, accusations ... etc.
You want to understand, try to code - ask to remove all sheets and columns that do not participate in the calculations - no response.
What is the point of this thread?
And in this version, the results are not the same as what Yusuf is posting.
A total of 111 pages is useless. There are no results to prove the effectiveness of the NSP to the market. Only words, accusations ... etc.
You want to understand, try to code - ask to remove all sheets and columns that do not participate in the calculations - no response.
Why then the branch?
You should read the article base at.... Universal regression - look, an indicator and another indicator
IMHO - not all at once - let me speculate...
You read the article base.... Universal regression - look, an indicator and another indicator
IMHO - not all at once - let me think...
The indicator looks good.
- but also not bad and almost identical, these crossings show
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
with arrows SultonovPrediction (slightly reworked) and other points from the wagons with stochastic
What do you understand about them yourself?