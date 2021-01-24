Charles Dow's theory - page 111

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Marat Zeidaliyev:

And I don't care, I've got my Grail, 7 years of hard work, the source of eternal youth, Aladdin's lamp, PNB on maxims, pandora's box, dead man's chest. ;-)

:)

I was joking, Renat's a good guy.

Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Reverse quote.... What is the physical meaning of a reverse quote in the market?

It's a very important thing, paramount!

Let's say I'm Belgian. And we, the real Belgians, can't stand anything French. Where is France, anyway? There's only the great Belgium!

Well, a Belgian franc is worth 0.16 French francs, not the other way round.

And for a Frenchman a native ruble costs 6.25 Belgian.

So they live like that, sipping wine. But they only see each other through fractions.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

You could do that. You would have to reconsider the logic, so I took the path of least risk. Reverse quotation It is said for a reason that all brilliant things are simple! Nothing could be simpler. This begs the question, why is it so? What is the physical meaning of reverse quotes in the market?

Yusuf! No kidding, I respect you and your trading philosophy, but I think you messed up with lions, tigers and antelopes... slightly - I mean the market moves - burn and TS and work out the moves on forex tools! I have your Forcoste_V12 myself - under consideration. Sergeev then did everything correctly according to formula (17) in excel - all wrapped up in code on µl. If there was an error in the excel - ask people who are EXTREMELY good with excel - they can help you IMHO.

 

about "reverse" quotes

This is what Reuters quotes for its clients

 
Roman Shiredchenko:


I have your Forcoste_V12 myself - under review.


And this version does not have the same results as the one posted by Yusuf.

 

A total of 111 pages is useless. There are no results to prove the effectiveness of the NSP to the market. Only words, accusations ... etc.

You want to understand, try to code - ask to remove all sheets and columns that do not participate in the calculations - no response.

What is the point of this thread?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


And in this version, the results are not the same as what Yusuf is posting.

I see - we have to look at it... I can forward the code to the LC at Yusuf's request.
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

A total of 111 pages is useless. There are no results to prove the effectiveness of the NSP to the market. Only words, accusations ... etc.

You want to understand, try to code - ask to remove all sheets and columns that do not participate in the calculations - no response.

Why then the branch?

You should read the article base at.... Universal regression - look, an indicator and another indicator



IMHO - not all at once - let me speculate...

Универсальная регрессионная модель для прогнозирования рыночной цены
Универсальная регрессионная модель для прогнозирования рыночной цены
  • www.mql5.com
Рыночная цена складывается в результате устойчивого равновесия между спросом и предложением, а те, в свою очередь, зависят от множества экономических, политических и психологических факторов. Непосредственный учет всех составляющих осложнен как различием природы, так и причиной воздействия этих факторов. На основании разработанной регрессионной модели в статье сделана попытка прогнозирования рыночной цены.
[Deleted]  
Roman Shiredchenko:

You read the article base.... Universal regression - look, an indicator and another indicator



IMHO - not all at once - let me think...

What did you understand about them yourself?
[Deleted]  

The indicator looks good.

- but also not bad and almost identical, these crossings show

//---- получение хендла индикатора MA5
   MA5_Handle=iMA(NULL,0,int(ParmMult*14),0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA5_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iMA5");
//---- получение хендла индикатора MA10
   MA10_Handle=iMA(NULL,0,int(ParmMult*14),0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_OPEN);
   if(MA10_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iMA10");

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

with arrows SultonovPrediction (slightly reworked) and other points from the wagons with stochastic

EURJPYH1 2

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What do you understand about them yourself?
Yeah. Approach. Except he had that branch for a la lions, pigs, bulls, antelopes and other wildlife - I didn't get it there.
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