Charles Dow's theory - page 112

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Roman Shiredchenko:
Yes. Approach. Except he had this branch for a la lions, pigs, bulls, antelopes and other wildlife - didn't get it there.
What are you leaking, then?
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Anyway, guys, I've got systems. It works up or down, I don't even care which way. See my posts from previous years, you'll probably find the answer there. Your questions are wrong, there's no point in answering them. You don't seem to get it, but I will remind you of my grail later anyway.

Marat Zeidaliyev, 2021.01.22 15:56

I don't care, I have my own grail, 7 years of hard work, a source of eternal youth, Aladdin's lamp, PNB on maxims, pandora's box, and a dead man's chest. ;-)

Oops... I feel bad...

Everybody's got the Grail, only I don't have it... That's a shame.

And I'm willing to eat earth for Him.

 
Alexander_K:

Ouch... I don't feel so good...

Everyone has the Grail, only I don't have it... That's a shame.

I'm willing to eat dirt for Him.


I need a formula!

 
As for the correct determination of the sample volume (the size of the indicator changes the forecast), the author can't decide, he just said 'then let's take the last 4 prices' and that's it.
 
Alexander_K:

Ouch... I don't feel so good...

Everyone has the Grail, only I don't have it... That's a shame.

And I'm ready to eat earth for Him.

Seriously, you're going to look for one (not in the forum, but on the chart itself) this grail, sooner or later the brain will crack. Here the pleasure is not even in the money but in defeating the challenge.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


We need a formulae urgently!

Yusuf and Rena have lots of them! Only one is silent and the other is shouting... And the output is the Void...

Working with the Void is the right path to the Grail. So says Drimmer and I believe him.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


I need formulae now!

formulae is not a grail, is it? What do you think about the two opposing open orders, can you see the gopher there?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Regarding the correct determination of the sample volume (the size of the indicator changes the forecast), the author also can't decide, he just said - 'then let's take the last 4 prices' and that's all.

About sampling is the most conceptual question. Determining B by H is the way to nowhere. For, in this case, the best predictor is the current price value. Hehe...

Accounting for P (i.e. "yesterday") is also bad and this is shown in Shelepin's work (see attached file).

But accounting for PP ("the day before yesterday") can already bring something.


P.S. I am a supporter of other methods, but I read this thread sometimes. Why not? Pourquoipas?

 
Alexander_K:

Yusuf and Rena have lots of them! Only one is silent and the other is shouting... And the output is the Void...

Working with the Void is the right path to the Grail. That's what Drimmer says and I believe him.

I've got one on the forex for now.

I'm making a second one for the stock market.

The rest is for the soul.

;)

 


PNB on maxima... or from 5 pips a day (depending on the tf), Hraal in pure form... ;-)

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