Charles Dow's theory - page 113
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PNB on maxima... or from 5 pips a day (depending on the tf), Hraal in pure form... ;-)
Need to start breaking the back of the market urgently. Until the Guardians of the Seven Keys get a whiff of trouble...
What are you leaking then?
What are you leaking then?
space - real time painting!
Above all, stability, and you have mountains there
is the trading philosophy (flip martinis) - this is the approach I mostly use.
Everyone has the Grail, only I don't have it... That's a shame!
So you say you do.
So you say there is.
It is urgent that we start breaking the back of the market. Until the Seven Keys guardian smells trouble...
Finished trading yesterday, almost +50 pips, 10% profit, 2% drawdown. The only thing I think it is impossible to automate, and if it is possible, the arch is difficult, there should be some kind of AI involved.
Completed trades yesterday, almost +50 pips, 10% profit, 2% drawdown. I think it is impossible to automate, but if it is possible it is difficult, some kind of AI has to be involved.
It is the brain that should be involved, not the AI.
Did you draw the arrows by hand?
If not by hand, then the AI already has one.
If by hand, then trade with your hands.in both cases the AI is your brain.
Completed trades yesterday, almost +50 pips, 10% profit, 2% drawdown. I do not think it is possible to automate it, but if it is possible it is difficult, there should be some kind of AI involved.
Is there any other work by the same designer?
;)