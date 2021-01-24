Charles Dow's theory - page 113

New comment
 
Marat Zeidaliyev:


PNB on maxima... or from 5 pips a day (depending on the tf), Hraal in pure form... ;-)

Need to start breaking the back of the market urgently. Until the Guardians of the Seven Keys get a whiff of trouble...

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What are you leaking then?
The approaches - in place - are all good.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What are you leaking then?
Space-Real Time drawing!
учитесь зарабатывать селяне [Эпизод 2] !
учитесь зарабатывать селяне [Эпизод 2] !
  • 2021.01.20
  • www.mql5.com
Прошу селянскую партию писать сюда, а то тормозит очень ваша старая веточка...
 
Roman Shiredchenko:
space - real time painting!
Above all, stability, and you've got mountains
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Above all, stability, and you have mountains there

is the trading philosophy (flip martinis) - this is the approach I mostly use.

 
Alexander_K:

Everyone has the Grail, only I don't have it... That's a shame!

So you say you do.

[Deleted]  
secret:

So you say there is.

A man capable of understanding it has not yet been born
 
Alexander_K:

It is urgent that we start breaking the back of the market. Until the Seven Keys guardian smells trouble...

Finished trading yesterday, almost +50 pips, 10% profit, 2% drawdown. The only thing I think it is impossible to automate, and if it is possible, the arch is difficult, there should be some kind of AI involved.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Completed trades yesterday, almost +50 pips, 10% profit, 2% drawdown. I think it is impossible to automate, but if it is possible it is difficult, some kind of AI has to be involved.

It is the brain that should be involved, not the AI.

Did you draw the arrows by hand?

If not by hand, then the AI already has one.

If by hand, then trade with your hands.

in both cases the AI is your brain.
 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Completed trades yesterday, almost +50 pips, 10% profit, 2% drawdown. I do not think it is possible to automate it, but if it is possible it is difficult, there should be some kind of AI involved.

Is there any other work by the same designer?

;)

1...106107108109110111112113114
New comment