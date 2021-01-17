What, again? - page 8
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The market is mostly littered with outright slag. Random basically means that the top listing shows outright slag, these are products taken from who knows where or written out of the blue and dumped onto the market in the expectation of free money.
Once every month or two I get offers to redesign their programs and give them to be sold under another name.
And there are a lot of such offers....
There was a lot of effort put into all this! A great deal of effort.
И ? How do you make money for the customer with these wonderful programmes?
The market is mostly littered with outright slag.
What is not slag much better than slag, how does it help? What is the difference between them, in terms of performance ? Who will give the final verdict to the slag?
First of all, it's already settled.
Secondly, AB-testing is underway, which means that your output on the market may be different from mine.
The market is mostly flooded with outright slag. random essentially means that the top ranking shows outright slag, these are products taken from out of the blue or written out of the blue and dumped onto the market in the hope of making some free money.
Any rating allows you to reduce the proportion of outright crap, although it will always be there.
I'm not talking about random.
That's why the market is flooded with slag, people are trying by all means to squeeze into this monopoly of the same. With their miracle products, which are often worse than those that are free.
They don't see any way to "improve" their product, to make it better, because over time, it simply sinks and no one downloads it anyway, even if something good comes out.
People have EAs, a year or more on monitoring, good result, zero subscriptions, zero sales.
I do not know the exact answer to what is better. Well I'm glad for the changes, I don't like what's in the layout now.
What is not slag significantly better than slag, how will it help?
How does it help in any way? it makes trading more convenient, it makes analysis more convenient, it provides additional data...
What is the difference between them, in terms of performance? Who will give the final verdict on the slag?
in the result of the work. user. what do you want to say?
И ? How can the buyer make money with these wonderful programmes?
At the very least, a paid translator helps the individual user and his or her speech language understand the parameter values and correctly understand the logic of the programme he or she is buying. Although there are nuances of translation there too.
Once again, there are many types of software in the marketplace. And the percentage of users who "believe in money-laundering" is negligible.
The bulk are thinking people who spend their money wisely.
But that's another story altogether....
What do you have to say?
Well..., forex is almost a casual market, we all come in with hopes, but in time we realise that it is extremely difficult to make money here. After realising this, some leave, some keep looking, others become financial consultants or programmers. All those who stayed are directing their eyes to the newcomers in the hope of helping them with what? Make money? So they themselves are not confident in their own abilities. Beauty of a program, high rating, trinkets, telegram channel, super-top program, nothing saves a newcomer from failure. It's obvious.
Well..., forex is almost a casual market, we all come in with hopes, but in time we realise that it is extremely difficult to make money here. After realising this, some leave, some keep looking, others become financial consultants or programmers. All those who stayed are directing their eyes to the newcomers in the hope of helping them with what? Make money? So they themselves are not confident in their own abilities. The beauty of the program, high rating, trinkets, telegram channel, nothing saves a newcomer from failure. It's obvious.
If a beginner throws himself on trinkets, not understanding how to open Buy and Sell (a frequent question to understand that this is a newcomer: "WHY has the COUNTER OPENED at the price that is not on the chart???").
then that's his problem after he bought. - and the author has to quote again the description of his own product, what he does, give links to demos - which are in the description and repeat himself.
If a person is conscious - he first reads what kind of software it is. At a minimum he will download the tester.
At most he will download the demo version (if the author is not afraid, and gives demos)
Well, there are many ways to "taste" before you buy.
and the author has to quote again the description of his own product, what he does, give links to demos - which are in the description and repeat himself.
Yes, Vladislav, I don't mind. The fact that you treat your programs and clients with love should increase your chances of sales. But if we talk about ranking, it is not a choice of the best of the masses, but a choice of those who have adapted to the work of the ranking. Because there is no such thing as the best Forex software, there is no such thing :)
Yes, Vladislav, I don't mind. The fact that you treat your programmes and clients with love should increase your chances of sales. But if we talk about the rating, it is not a choice of the best of the masses, but a choice of those who have adapted to the work of the rating. Because there is no best Forex software, there is none :)
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