What, again? - page 10
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Valery, I think the rating is redundant here. Reviews are necessary, a lot of people look at reviews before buying. But, you can also think about how to do them. As an example, the possibility to put a review not earlier than a week later, and a notification comes from the marketplace asking to leave a review. It should be in the form of answers to the market's questions: what did you like, what didn't like, what were the shortcomings, what would you like to change. Then the feedback will be more informative.
And for filters, only technical parameters, without ratings and emotions. For example, there are several options for Expert Advisors:
Type of signal to open trades:
-Zigzag-like indicators,
-use of extrema,
-use of levels,
-Fibonacci,
-Average prices,
-..........
Use of stop:
-Slider setting the limit from and to.
Use of takeaway
-slider also
Use of averaging:
-how many averaging trades,
- direction,
-...
Breakeven, trailing stop, and much, much....
I'll say it again about the Evotor cash register. Triggers entry to the fucking cash register where the triggers broke, update birthday 2000 triggers. And choosing 12 cool rating filters is a solvable task. and the result will show itself better than one rating option a priori.
What's the topic with the Evotor cash register? Looked at the website, but didn't get into the subject... Can you elaborate on what's there?
What's the topic with the Evotor cash register? Looked at the website, but didn't get into the subject... Can you elaborate on what's in it?
Once) the advertising campaign on the web of evotor was considered the best. evotor is a cash register. how many triggers to display ads can you come up with. change of cash register. breakdown. software update well out of the thumb ten twenty. they were generated by 2000. A statement from the owner at one of the meetings. and I'm inclined to believe it. The variants of price behaviour should be considered from 1000. then perhaps the effect will be not that visible, but at least noticeable.
once) the evotor's online advertising campaign was voted the best. evotor is a cash register. how many advertising triggers can you come up with. a cash register change. a breakdown. a software update well out of the blue ten to twenty. there were 2,000 of them generated. A statement from the owner at one of the meetings. and I'm inclined to believe it. Variants of price behaviour should be considered from 1000. then perhaps the effect will be not that visible, but at least noticeable.
But it is not in the topic of the topic sorry. I think we need different ratings. this is essentially the same random with a large number of prize winners. And it would at least somehow solve the problem of non-replaceability of the leaders.
The display of statistics and feedback has been restored.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
My review count is going into the negative :)
My number of reviews is going into the negative :)
so many reviews what's the overflow type or what? :)though no, it would have been a lot less
Good afternoon, colleagues and support. Allow me my five cents...
About the reviews:
Many reviews lately have been made to order, left clearly by a fly-by-night account.
Personally, I've received several offers to "help" in the fight against the competition just lately. One of them detailed how some tops pay for the purchase of one or two fake accounts of a competitor's software in order to give the most negative feedback possible. All the more so if those votes can ruin the rankings considerably.
Another situation is when the review is left negative the day after you purchased the Expert Advisor claiming "where's my million quid". This happens mostly from new accounts.
My proposal, therefore, is to limit new accounts with the right to leave any feedback at least 1-3 months after registration, because there is no guarantee that this is not a fake account and that the person is even aware of what he does.
And the second point, as suggested earlier, allow to leave a review after a certain period of time, for example a week or a month after the purchase.
Well, about the rating on the market, there are no words.
This is long outdated. These 5 stars should be abolished long ago and a progressive scale of product usefulness should be introduced. While giving rating the user should determine the priority of basic qualities of the product, for instance:
- Profitability (for programs directly related to trading: Expert Advisors, indicators, some utilities)
- Stability of software operation (reliability)
- The design and usability
- The presence of a real signal (optional for Expert Advisors)
In the end, the overall result: worth your money or not (or recommend it)
And the customer will add or change his opinion of the product, as he gets better acquainted with the program
Good afternoon, colleagues and support. Allow me my five cents...
About the reviews:
Many of the reviews lately have been made to order, clearly left by a fly-by-night account.
Personally, I've received several offers to "help" in the fight against the competition just lately. One of them detailed how some tops pay for the purchase of one or two fake accounts of a competitor's software in order to give the most negative feedback possible. All the more so if those votes can ruin the rankings considerably.
Another situation is when the review is left negative the day after you purchased the Expert Advisor claiming "where's my million quid". This happens mostly from new accounts.
My proposal, therefore, is to limit new accounts with the right to leave any feedback at least 1-3 months after registration, because there is no guarantee that this is not a fake account and that the person is even aware of what he does.
And the second point, as suggested earlier, allow to leave a review after a certain period of time, for example a week or a month after the purchase.
Well, about the rating on the market, there are no words.
This is long outdated. These 5 stars should be abolished long ago and a progressive scale of product usefulness should be introduced. While giving rating the user should determine the priority of basic qualities of the product, for instance:
- Profitability (for programs directly related to trading: Expert Advisors, indicators, some utilities)
- Stability of software operation (reliability)
- The design and usability
- The presence of a real signal (optional for Expert Advisors)
In the end, the overall result: worth your money or not (or recommend it)
And as the customer gets better acquainted with the program, he will add or change his opinion of the product