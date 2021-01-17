What, again? - page 5
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If creating a random, you need to add another section, lido rename the section "Popular". For popular products should be popular. And I don't agree that other products will now get a foothold at the top. They might be here, but not for long. Most of the top products will return to their places, they just need time. If a product isn't at the top, it means that it doesn't attract users, and if it doesn't attract users, nobody needs it, and therefore it will quickly fall back to its place.
Once again about "popularity".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
What is it again?
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.10.21 19:24
They have never been better.
Now it will be the same as it was, only other programs are in the ranking. The usual herd instinct: "Everyone will buy it so will I. That is the principle used to build the top. So you can bring any product to the top.
You need pure randomness, 100 times refresh the page - 100 times you see different products.
That's all the "popularity".
You need two tops. One with products that have a large review base.
And a second top "Gaining popularity". These are products that are frequently downloaded and often rated, but they are no older than 3 months.
I wish I knew how to rank them correctly.
But the point is this. Separate the top oldies and the top newbies. Or give them two lines each and add a transition.
And the more interesting the builds and the more diverse the direction of the builds, the more sales will be
You need two tops. One with products that have a large review base.
And a second top "Gaining popularity". These are products that are frequently downloaded and often rated, but they are no older than 3 months.
I wish I knew how to rank them correctly.
But the point is this. Separate the top oldies and the top newbies. Or give them two lines each and add a transition.
And the more interesting the builds and the more diverse the direction of the builds, the more sales will be.
It's impossible to evaluate the product without purchasing it.
Downloading doesn't fit in any way: downloading 50 times a day and immediately deleted - this is not "popularity", even imaginary.
A three-month deadline? Well, everyone will start to constantly update their tester grails, and the meaning of this does not change. As it was for the tester, so it will remain. The seller doesn't even have a demo because there's nothing to show. But it is supposedly "popular".
Reviews also not very correct to apply, I had put 3 stars because he did not understand why he bought the program and what to do with it next, although the description is much more. So the remaining 3 stars with one review, and the review was something like this: "I bought a really cool program, but what to do with it - do not know, I put 3 stars" :)
We are actively changing the market's output and testing different options. One of the tasks at hand is to get new products into the top, so that they don't monopolise it.
In the next couple of weeks we will conduct A/B tests and verify the results.
We are actively changing the market's output and testing different options. One of the tasks at hand is to get new products into the top, so that they don't monopolise it.
In the next couple of weeks we will conduct A/B tests and verify the results.
What about the tactic of "give me 5 stars and I'll give you my other product"? Are you going to fight it somehow?
Until recently, the top was full of just such products.
We are actively changing the marketplace's rendition
Pure randomness regardless of downloads and reviews is the best option. After all, what counts as a ranking score on this site:
- rating a financial markets product is entirely emotional feedback from a person, because time will come and that product will cease to work, almost guaranteed,
- rating is an excuse for manipulation, asking customers to do a review for biscuits,
- sometimes it is even outright fraud, when a group of like-minded people fictitiously buy a product, or buy it and cancel it, or buy it cheaper under the cover of night :) and create a lot of enthusiastic reviews in the process,
- and it's pandering to the herd instinct of the masses (again, in financial markets!)
As it is, randomness is the same chance for everyone. And there is no reason to cheat.
In general, speaking "honestly", the real benefit to the buyer of any product here, not much better or worse than others, and it.... is minimal.
Pure randomness regardless of downloads and reviews is the best option. After all, what counts as a rating on this site:
- rating a financial markets product is entirely emotional feedback from a person, because time will come and that product will stop working, almost guaranteed,
- rating is an excuse for manipulation, asking customers to do a review for biscuits,
- sometimes it is even outright fraud, when a group of like-minded people fictitiously buy a product, or buy it and cancel it, or buy it cheaper in the middle of the night :) and create a lot of enthusiastic reviews in the process,
- and it's pandering to the herd instinct of the masses (again, in financial markets!)
As it is, randomness is the same chance for everyone. And there is no excuse for cheating.
Top, Novelties, Random from the middle and in the first 2 dozens of filters. But the filters in the first issue can be applied randomly. And then you can test the filters without changing the basis.
All statistics are gone - scores, reviews, discounts, purchases
What a trivial thing, I go like that in his personal account of the Federal Tax Service, after the desk audit, and I tax reports that I am underpaid to the budget and is a 6-digit amount, and most importantly the deadline for payment is overdue. A day later I come in and see an imputed picture sweet to my heart and soul, it turns out that I do not owe the budget, and the budget owes me.