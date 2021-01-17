What, again? - page 5

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Volha Loyeva:

If creating a random, you need to add another section, lido rename the section "Popular". For popular products should be popular. And I don't agree that other products will now get a foothold at the top. They might be here, but not for long. Most of the top products will return to their places, they just need time. If a product isn't at the top, it means that it doesn't attract users, and if it doesn't attract users, nobody needs it, and therefore it will quickly fall back to its place.

Once again about "popularity".

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

What is it again?

Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.10.21 19:24

They have never been better.

Now it will be the same as it was, only other programs are in the ranking. The usual herd instinct: "Everyone will buy it so will I. That is the principle used to build the top. So you can bring any product to the top.

You need pure randomness, 100 times refresh the page - 100 times you see different products.


That's all the "popularity".

 

You need two tops. One with products that have a large review base.

And a second top "Gaining popularity". These are products that are frequently downloaded and often rated, but they are no older than 3 months.

I wish I knew how to rank them correctly.

But the point is this. Separate the top oldies and the top newbies. Or give them two lines each and add a transition.

And the more interesting the builds and the more diverse the direction of the builds, the more sales will be

 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov:

You need two tops. One with products that have a large review base.

And a second top "Gaining popularity". These are products that are frequently downloaded and often rated, but they are no older than 3 months.

I wish I knew how to rank them correctly.

But the point is this. Separate the top oldies and the top newbies. Or give them two lines each and add a transition.

And the more interesting the builds and the more diverse the direction of the builds, the more sales will be.

It's impossible to evaluate the product without purchasing it.

Downloading doesn't fit in any way: downloading 50 times a day and immediately deleted - this is not "popularity", even imaginary.

A three-month deadline? Well, everyone will start to constantly update their tester grails, and the meaning of this does not change. As it was for the tester, so it will remain. The seller doesn't even have a demo because there's nothing to show. But it is supposedly "popular".

Reviews also not very correct to apply, I had put 3 stars because he did not understand why he bought the program and what to do with it next, although the description is much more. So the remaining 3 stars with one review, and the review was something like this: "I bought a really cool program, but what to do with it - do not know, I put 3 stars" :)

 

We are actively changing the market's output and testing different options. One of the tasks at hand is to get new products into the top, so that they don't monopolise it.

In the next couple of weeks we will conduct A/B tests and verify the results.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

We are actively changing the market's output and testing different options. One of the tasks at hand is to get new products into the top, so that they don't monopolise it.

In the next couple of weeks we will conduct A/B tests and verify the results.

What about the tactic of "give me 5 stars and I'll give you my other product"? Are you going to fight it somehow?

Until recently, the top was full of just such products.

[Deleted]  
Renat Fatkhullin:

We are actively changing the marketplace's rendition

Pure randomness regardless of downloads and reviews is the best option. After all, what counts as a ranking score on this site:

- rating a financial markets product is entirely emotional feedback from a person, because time will come and that product will cease to work, almost guaranteed,

- rating is an excuse for manipulation, asking customers to do a review for biscuits,

- sometimes it is even outright fraud, when a group of like-minded people fictitiously buy a product, or buy it and cancel it, or buy it cheaper under the cover of night :) and create a lot of enthusiastic reviews in the process,

- and it's pandering to the herd instinct of the masses (again, in financial markets!)


As it is, randomness is the same chance for everyone. And there is no reason to cheat.


In general, speaking "honestly", the real benefit to the buyer of any product here, not much better or worse than others, and it.... is minimal.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Pure randomness regardless of downloads and reviews is the best option. After all, what counts as a rating on this site:

- rating a financial markets product is entirely emotional feedback from a person, because time will come and that product will stop working, almost guaranteed,

- rating is an excuse for manipulation, asking customers to do a review for biscuits,

- sometimes it is even outright fraud, when a group of like-minded people fictitiously buy a product, or buy it and cancel it, or buy it cheaper in the middle of the night :) and create a lot of enthusiastic reviews in the process,

- and it's pandering to the herd instinct of the masses (again, in financial markets!)


As it is, randomness is the same chance for everyone. And there is no excuse for cheating.

Top, Novelties, Random from the middle and in the first 2 dozens of filters. But the filters in the first issue can be applied randomly. And then you can test the filters without changing the basis.

[Deleted]  
Yes Valery, it is better to create good filters on the technical features of the products: what principles they are built on, what actions they perform, what customer issues they solve.
 
TheXpert:

All statistics are gone - scores, reviews, discounts, purchases


What a trivial thing, I go like that in his personal account of the Federal Tax Service, after the desk audit, and I tax reports that I am underpaid to the budget and is a 6-digit amount, and most importantly the deadline for payment is overdue. A day later I come in and see an imputed picture sweet to my heart and soul, it turns out that I do not owe the budget, and the budget owes me.

[Deleted]  
If the ranking is not taken into account, the market will turn into a junk dump. Those who were at the top didn't just create a product and forget about it, they worked on it constantly, worked on all sorts of telegram groups etc. Yes, users aren't particularly eager to leave good feedback. You have to ask, offer products for free, etc., which many have done from the top. But if the product is "rubbish", then offering "rubbish" in return won't get good feedback. Vendors have been working on their products.
If the rating is removed, they will simply start working on quantity rather than quality. After all, the chance that your 1 product "gets out" among so many is very small, and the chance that it will be noticed is even less. It's easier to make 100 products and increase these chances (dump).
Properly constructed rating is necessary, you can't do without it. Filters are available now - use them.
Put yourself in the shoes of the buyer. Would you have the desire to search through 100 products, in order to find something?
It's a loss for everyone. The figure on the left (11,000 sales) will clearly drop many times over.

The best option is to go back to the way it was (with a few minor changes if possible). Working on your product to get to the top was possible. But if you just create it and put it on the market and expect a mountain of sales - no, it doesn't work that way.
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