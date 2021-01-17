What, again? - page 4
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Authors have become highly dependent on getting to the top. And dozens of new products are published every day. Every day! // even though there's 90% code base under a different name for money.
It's time to create websites, make channels, and generate traffic outside of the market. And use the market only as a way to conveniently link and automatically pay/distribute.
Otherwise you can release 100 cool products, 100 cool monitors and never make it to the top.
Has the rating been affected?
Hello. Yes, it has. All my programs that have been at the top or at least on the first page of the Market for months now have gone somewhere.
Can everything go back to the way it was before?
Authors have become highly dependent on getting to the top. And dozens of new products are published every day. Every day! // even though there's 90% code base under a different name for money.
It's time to create websites, make channels, and generate traffic outside of the market. And use the market only as a way to conveniently link and automatically pay/distribute.
Otherwise you can launch 100 cool products, 100 cool monitors and never make it to the top.
Until recently, the "popular" section at least included really popular products that were downloaded, purchased and in demand by users. Now the section "popular" practically does not contain any popular ones. There are a lot of long-forgotten products. It wasn't easy to get to the top, but it was possible, and now the top can't even be called a top.
The marketplace will be useless for sellers, not to mention customers, because they will be very disappointed with what is going on in the list. "Voting with a ruble" and the number of sales for the month at least somehow organised the buyers in which direction to go.
And sellers had a clear guide as to what to aim for.
Now I understand that there is no rating at all? What is the principle of getting into the volume now?
Is not it better to remove the program which clogs the market and not in demand after a certain period of time and promote by feedback and by profit for the market (it seems that way it was before). This way neither the market nor the authors will earn money and people will really go elsewhere.
Hello. It has had an effect. All of my apps that have been at the top or at least on the front page of the market for months have now disappeared.
Can everything go back to the way it was before?
Yes, even a couple of days ago it really was much better. Everything in its place
Yes, even a couple of days ago it really was much better. Everything in its place.
Nothing was better there.
Now it will be the same as it was, just different programmes in the rankings. The usual herd instinct: "Everybody buys it, I'll buy it too." That is the principle used to build the top. So you can bring any product to the top.
What we need is pure randomness, 100 times refreshing the page - 100 times you see different products.
Nothing was better there.
Now it will be the same as it was, just different programmes in the rankings. The usual herd instinct: "Everybody buys it, I'll buy it too". That is the principle used to build the top. So you can bring any product to the top.
What you need is pure randomness - you refresh the page 100 times and see different products 100 times.
But then the tab Popular would lose its meaning. And suggest another way for beginners to buy basic MetaTrader software
P.S. Today the popular ones are all those that start with Z and so on all the tabs.)
Everything will be back to normal tomorrow.
Applied. Waiting for help ;)
Nothing was better there.
Now it will be the same as it was, just different programmes in the rankings. The usual herd instinct: "Everybody buys it, I'll buy it too". That is the principle used to build the top. So you can bring any product to the top.
We need a pure random, 100 times refresh the page - 100 times you see different products.
If you want to create a random, you need to add another section or rename it "Popular". For popular products should be popular. And I don't agree that other products will get a foothold at the top. They might be here, but not for long. Most of the top products will return to their places, they just need time. If a product is not at the top, it means that it does not attract users, and if it does not attract users, nobody needs it, and therefore it will quickly fall back to its place.