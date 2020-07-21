SL to be or not to be - page 4
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The question is wrong. Where and how to place a stop loss is absolutely not important!!! The market expectation is more important, i.e. if the profit is twice as big as the stop loss, the deposit will withstand
(This is an example. The actual difference should be larger). So stop loss depends directly on the method of entering the market. If the pattern you enter the market is unreliable and
If the pattern you entered the market is unreliable and brings more losses than profits(according to your planned risk percentage), you need to change the method.
I understand. That's not the answer... But this: --"But nowhere have I seen a coherent mathematical explanation on the fingers..." ...it got to me. Open any crummy textbook on stock trading. In the first few pages,
there's usually a mathematical explanation, and it's on your fingers, of how to calculate the math!
In books it is written in such a way that mere mortals cannot understand.
Everything is correct, but the loss should not exceed a certain percentage of the risk . Otherwise the deposit will tend to zero and very quickly...
Have you all read about the percentage of risk? That is the mathematical explanation for the stop loss!
All right, but the loss should not exceed a certain percentage of the risk. Otherwise the deposit will tend to zero and very quickly...
Have you all read about the percentage of risk? This is the mathematical explanation of the stop loss!
And how can you tell? What and where should happen for it to be a signal that yes, the trend is over.
Oh...! That's an eye-opening question! The answer is, "I don't know!" Everyone decides - it's up to themselves. There are, of course, classic options. You know, divergence, false breakdown or trendline touching on the other side.
the other side, head/shoulders, double top, you can't go on and on. But it's all like that... It works, it doesn't.
In order to determine the exact end of the trend you have to live in the future.
The advice, of course, is this. There's no need to catch knives. Take profits when YOUR system says so. Everything else is blah, blah, blah.
Wait a minute, if I know that according to the theorem my trading system may take 30 losses in a row, then I have to calculate how after 30 losses I can open a position. That's if it's aggressive.
Yes! And preferably less than 5%. If you want to have investors. "Have" in a good way.
Greetings all. It's no secret that many traders are not particularly keen on applying stop losses.
SL is:
- loss taking,
- it is a gift to the market,
- it is a trade at the worst price,
- it's a missed profit,
- it's when you don't know where to go next,
- it's a pass!!!
SL is:
- is the deal at the worst possible price
Right
no one is forced to carry a real stop loss. Because when it's close, it's evil
the real one, which the robot sends to the server, is a level of disaster when there is no connection but the market is awake
If the price has entered it, it means that the market entry was wrong and measures have to be taken.
And what action should be taken, it depends on taste and colour
Here you can take a close take or just close it. Who likes and knows how to order lots, you can lock and navigate. Or just close it :-).
But we have to act
But we have to act
Yes, as an option to close on a pullback