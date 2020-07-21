SL to be or not to be - page 11

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Алексей Тарабанов:

I told you, 20%.

20% is not an indicator either, because with MM you can make 100 000%, but the number of pips is worthwhile information.
Even if you make 10 pips(four digits) a day on a currency pair it's already cool.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
20% is not an indicator either, because you can make 100 000% with MM, but the number of pips is worth your attention.
Even making 10 pips (four digits) a day on a currency pair is already cool.

She doesn't trade forex, she trades on the MICEX. You have an education gap.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

She doesn't trade on forex, she trades on the MICEX. You have an education gap.

You have a gap if you don't understand the question.
 
I'm sorry.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
I'm sorry.
Let's put it this way, in order to make a profit, you have to make a plus or minus some difference.
That's the difference measured in pips.
And it doesn't matter if it's forex, shop, vegetable market, or Chicago stock exchange.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Let's put it this way: in order to make a profit, you have to make a plus or minus some difference.
That's the difference measured in pips.
And it doesn't matter if it's forex, a shop, a vegetable market, or the Chicago stock exchange.

You make your profits in pips?

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Do you make a profit in points?

Turns out

111

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Today she reported a profit of 1800 roubles on a short trade in the eurik, which I advised her to do after seeing the gap (MICEX).

She was not the one who traded, she was the executor.

If you don't help her, she is guaranteed to lose.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Sorry.
Alexey, what is the point value on the exchange, say for USDCHF, now?
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

It turns out


So who is a pipsqueak and how many roubles did you get rich by?

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