SL to be or not to be - page 11
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I told you, 20%.
20% is not an indicator either, because you can make 100 000% with MM, but the number of pips is worth your attention.
She doesn't trade forex, she trades on the MICEX. You have an education gap.
She doesn't trade on forex, she trades on the MICEX. You have an education gap.
I'm sorry.
Let's put it this way: in order to make a profit, you have to make a plus or minus some difference.
You make your profits in pips?
Do you make a profit in points?
Turns out
Today she reported a profit of 1800 roubles on a short trade in the eurik, which I advised her to do after seeing the gap (MICEX).
She was not the one who traded, she was the executor.
If you don't help her, she is guaranteed to lose.
Sorry.
It turns out
So who is a pipsqueak and how many roubles did you get rich by?