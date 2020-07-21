SL to be or not to be - page 7

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Aleksandr Volotko:

A normal UPU should be taken, there are generators and more than one Internet channel, and in general

We take the UPU and turn off our brains? Hedge is like that.

 

I should have added a poll in addition to the discussion. Because I see that most of the participants are against SL.

I also for a long time did not accept stoplosses because of my lack of understanding where and how to place them. But now I start to amaze myself trading. It may seem that fixing of losses damages statistics, but in fact it is vice versa.

Long time ago I read, I don't remember where, that "if you don't know where to place the stop-loss order, don't enter the market". It was a mystery to me. Now I recommend everyone who trades to look closely to their systems and signals. If you can't see where the stoploss should be placed, then leave that entry and wait.

 

Here is a signal and entry

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

Here's the signal and the input, for example.


Can you even see the price? Behind all the signals .

 
apr73:

Do you even see the price? Behind all the signals .

Why should I see the price? I see a possible direction. In pips it's enough.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Why should I see the price? I see a possible direction. In points, that's enough.

I'm used to looking at the price, but I don't see the price.

 
apr73:

Do you even see the price? Behind all the signals .

Also true.

And the coloring doesn't look good.

;)

 
Yes, Tolyana, an oversight!
Everything should be colourful and happy!!!
To look at the chart and delight the eye.

Just kidding, of course.

 
Roman Kutemov:
Yes, Tolyana, an oversight!
Everything should be colourful and happy!!!
To look at the chart and delight the eye.

Just kidding, of course.

You can also unmake it))))
But it's better to colour your life from the exhaust of the system. Thanks Mahmoud, he finally got me to use stoplosses.
I wish everyone to realize and learn how to use stoplosses in their systems.
 
Roman Kutemov:
Yes, Tolyana, an oversight !
Everything should be colourful and happy!!!
To look at the chart and delight the eye.

Just kidding.

Like this.

;)

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