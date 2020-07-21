SL to be or not to be - page 2

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Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
Cool traders do not use stops, they are for wimps. You place a position, go about your business, come back and take your profit.

You open a position without a stop - you go on your own, come back, and the deposit has been emptied - you go back to the factory. Romance!

 
Nah, actually a stop-loss at least frees up time in real life. You're no longer stuck to the monitor.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
There, that's the kind of approach that's hard. Have you calculated the function for yourself yet? What percentage of profit/loss trades do you have?

already calculated on my head :-) even gave draft screenshots...

I now KNOW (i.e. based on mathematics, not medieval pentagrams) where, what and why Mr. Gunn calculated.
Even where he wasn't quite right (just didn't have the basics right then)

But counting and using are a bit different things. learning to apply :-)

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Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Nah, actually stoploss at least frees up time in real life. You're no longer stuck to the monitor.

That's right. If you don't dump the whole depot, you don't have to go to the factory/build a new depot later, which is a time and effort consuming process )

[Deleted]  
Stop is a broker's happiness, I'm against it
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
No, in fact, a stop-loss at least frees up time in real life. You are no longer stuck to the monitor.

Put an expert and you don't even have to open the door yourself. Do purely your own business. Sometimes, just for the fun of it, control it and that's it

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Stop is a broker's happiness, I'm against it.
And how many deposits have you had without moaning?
 
Konstantin Nikitin:

Put an expert and you don't even have to open the door yourself. Do purely your own business. Sometimes, just for the fun of it, control it and that's it

All in good time, and it will come to an expert. For the time being, all experts are losing out to the competition with a live view.
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Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
And how many deposits have you had without moaning?
Wrong question, how much have you made and how much have you withdrawn, that's the main thing
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Wrong question, how much you've made and how much you've withdrawn, that's the main thing
I agree, and how did you withdraw more than you made in all that time?
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