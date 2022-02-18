and again dll and market - page 2
Something tells me this master is asking for a long quarantine.
Why the hell try so hard to get it on the market?
)))
Yeah, yeah. Life is even harmful, not just vbs.
I have no desire to lament the rules and whine futilely about changing them.
There is a desire to offer as transparently as possible a useful funcionality. How useful it is is not for me to judge, but for potential buyers.
But this all takes us away from the topic.
One more time )
Owl without DLL, DLL call in a separate class which lies in open mqh. How to make open source code as easy as possible to integrate with closed source?
Can you decipher the underlined phrase? )) Wrappers for most Win API functions were made a long time ago. You can use them in the Market, I've asked Renat specifically.
\MQL5\Include\WinAPI\...
Expert Advisor does not trade at all. It does not open orders. It uses the onTimer method for its operation. Who invented the architecture of Expert Advisors, specifically, the eventfulness of methods onInit, onTimer, onTicker has done very well!
So WinApi pulls functions from the Dll, and all Dll calls are forbidden.
This is not clear, and as far as I remember it was written that the opposite of WinApi calls are also forbidden.
DLL DLLs are not the same. It is one thing to refer to the system DLL, another to a self-written one. You never know what the developer has put in there. So it all makes sense.
On the subject, what prevents you from transferring the logic of the VBA script to Mql ?
What gets in the way is that the vbs script accesses the windows voice engine
DLLs are not the same as DLLs. Referring to system DLLs is one thing, but to self-written ones is another. It doesn't matter what the developer put in there. So it all makes sense.
It's clear that there are different DLLs, that's what I mean when you don't know whether system DLLs are allowed.
I somehow remembered that they were not allowed either. That's why I didn't study WinApi any further.
And for personal needs self-written Dll is enough.
Now the challenge is how to run the .bat file from this folder?
...
How to make open source code as easy as possible to integrate with closed source code?
So you're the one preparing an article on voice engine?
Any luck getting the article published?