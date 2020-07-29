Bank deposits and bond coupons are to be taxed at 13%... - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As it was rightly pointed out. When goodies are accepted all keep silent, but as something unpleasant, there is a lot of shouting.
Aleksey Mavrin Maybe then we should also complain about the new additional payments and lower interest rates in order to increase salaries? Payments for children under 4 years of age within 3 months, etc., etc.. It is a burden on the budget. It is not right, though.
As it was rightly pointed out. When goodies are accepted all keep silent, but as something unpleasant, there is a lot of shouting.
What kind of goodies are we talking about? I haven't seen any goodies for myself or my loved ones.
First the exchange rate of the national currency has depreciated by 30%. Inflation is the consequence of that.
Children under 3 will receive 5K in severely depreciated currency, so they just gave away money (and only 3 times). Are there many families with children under 3 years old?
The increase in wages as a result of lower contributions is a fiction. It is not clear at the expense of what contributions will be saved, good if at the expense of health insurance, bad if at the expense of the pension fund (pensions from this people will not grow, but rather will fall).
Pay rises can be different. They raise salaries by one ruble, and you save 15% on contributions. What is the motivation for businesses to increase salaries?
There is nothing in the innovation about shares. Only about bonds and bank deposits.
I personally listened to Putin, you may have listened, verbatim - deposits and shares.
Aleksey Mavrin Maybe then we should complain about the new allowances and lower interest rates so that salaries are increased? Payments for children under 4 years of age within 3 months, etc., etc.. It is a burden on the budget. It is not right, though.
As it was rightly pointed out. When goodies are accepted all keep silent, but as something unpleasant, there is a lot of shouting.
I'm not outraged at all, because it won't change anything, although I think all these actions are fundamentally wrong, including the benefits etc., or rather I think it's all a sham, hypocrisy and deception, c'est la vie )
Maybe you haven't noticed, I was only responding to the claim that these measures are supposedly to take from the rich. I tried to open the man's eyes - that nothing will be taken from the rich, only from the middle class.
What kind of goodies are we talking about? I haven't seen any goodies for myself or my loved ones.
First the exchange rate of the national currency has depreciated by 30%. Inflation is the consequence of that.
Children under 3 will receive 5K in severely depreciated currency, so they just gave away money (and only 3 times). Are there many families with children under 3 years old?
The increase in wages as a result of lower contributions is a fiction. It is not clear at the expense of which contributions will be saved, good if at the expense of health insurance, bad if at the expense of the pension fund (pensions from this people will not grow, but rather will fall).
Pay rises can be different. They raise salaries by one ruble, and you save 15% on contributions. What is the motivation for businesses to raise salaries?
+100%
I personally listened to Putin, you may have listened, verbatim - deposits and shares.
Tax on interest from deposits and coupons from bonds. And on dividends from shares for those who take dividends offshore.
I personally listened to Putin, you may have listened, verbatim - deposits and stocks.
Unfortunately, I listened too. You have already been told about stocks.
I'm not outraged at all, because it won't change anything, although I think all these actions are fundamentally wrong, including the benefits etc., or rather I think it's all a sham, hypocrisy and deception, c'est la vie )
Maybe you haven't noticed, I was only responding to the claim that these measures are supposed to take from the rich. I tried to open people's eyes - that they will not take anything from the rich, only from the middle class.
No... if they wanted to take from the rich, they would have introduced a progressive personal income tax. That's not what this is about...
OK, we'll see in a month.
I hope everything will be fine.
Didn't have to wait long.
As they say, no comment.
We have a position already at no loss. ))
Plus on the 8th of May the dividend register is closed.
The investor is accumulating the position according to this date.
Therefore, it is one more factor for long positions.
What do they write:https://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2020/04/01/n_14233399.shtml?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
E-wallets will probably be taxed as well.