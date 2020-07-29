Bank deposits and bond coupons are to be taxed at 13%... - page 16

New comment
 
Vitalii Ananev:

What do they write:https://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2020/04/01/n_14233399.shtml?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

They will probably charge tax on e-wallets as well.

It is clear that full control of citizens has come, but one thing is not clear - why?

The income of 2/3 of the population is already visible and easily assessed analytically, there is nothing much to take, and the timing of these actions is the worst possible .... i wish i were wrong, but this year may be more difficult than in the 90s when inflation was 200-300% annually and the problem is not oil at 13 quid, but a breakdown of weak economic ties between economically inefficient enterprises that have no competition within the market

 
The content of the Law is changing every day. I heard that it will affect only those whose income exceeds 60 thousand roubles a year or the rate of return exceeds 11% (!).
Lazy to look online, they will change more than once before 2021 anyway.
What is interesting is that in the statements Putin, Peskov and Gref talk about deposits and investments in securities. But these are short, simplified statements. Doesn't the full text talk about investments in currency instruments? I.e. doesn't it also refer to Forex? If you come across the full text, please do not hesitate to do so.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
The content of the law changes every day. I have heard that it will only affect those who have an income of more than 60,000 roubles a year or a yield of more than 11% (!).
Lazy to look online, they will change more than once before 2021 anyway.
What is interesting is that in the statements Putin, Peskov and Gref talk about deposits and investments in securities. But these are short, simplified statements. Doesn't the full text talk about investments in currency instruments? I.e. doesn't it also refer to Forex? If you come across the full text, please do so.

A foreign exchange company does not earn money by keeping one currency in the account.
The only source of income is the difference between buying and selling.
In other words, currencies do not have a dividend component.
Therefore it is not an investment, but a foreign exchange operation. Accordingly, we are looking for laws on the taxation of foreign exchange transactions.
Forex, which most people trade through a dealer, does not apply to exchange operations. ))

 

Edgar Akhmadeev:
Что интересно, в заявлениях Путин, Песков и Греф говорят о вкладах и инвестициях в ценные бумаги. Но это короткие, упрощённые заявления. В полном тексте не говорится ли об инвестициях в валютные инструменты? Т.е. не касается ли это и Форекса? Если подвернется полный текст, кидайте.

It was said that income received due to exchange rate differences would not be taxed. That is, only interest/dividends will be taxed.

 
Well, that means another hope is lost for the taxpayers.
 
Konstantin Nikitin:

It was said that income received due to exchange rate differences will not be taxed. That is, only interest/dividends.

because of the difference in currency exchange rates for foreign currency assets. But not share price differences, as I understand it so far.

 
Aleksey Mavrin:

because of the difference in currency exchange rates for foreign currency assets. But not share price differentials, I understand so far.

For currency deposits.

 
Aleksey Mavrin:

For the sake of understanding:


Интересное и Юмор
Интересное и Юмор
  • 2017.08.07
  • www.mql5.com
Форумяне, не забывайте соблюдать правила...
1...910111213141516
New comment