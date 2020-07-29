Bank deposits and bond coupons are to be taxed at 13%... - page 9
I think it was just the opposite yesterday or the day before that China did not buy a barrel of Russian oil at all - I do not want to google it
about the price of oil, well, besides trade wars there are also alliances, it is not clear who is with whom now, the same Arabs danced to Uncle Sam's tune a long time ago, now they seem to have become independent
That's what I read in the news.
Not deposits, but income from deposits. And not on all amounts, but on those above a million. So if you say so, provide extended information.
Links, if you can, to news where China is buying Russian oil.
Yes, different sources write differently, some say that they increased purchases, some say that they decreased them))
https://ru.reuters.com/article/businessNews/idRUKBN21C25R-ORUBS
I have a different interpretation of such a handshake, and of facial expressions.
There is a possibility that everything is happening in agreement with the Russian Federation.
Even though it dates back to 2018, it is unlikely that anything has changed dramatically.
I don't like talk shows, a few years ago I accidentally watched a relative's show where the whole studio spent 1.5 hours looking at hands and feet and what they thought of these gestures
SZS: People are already discussing the message head, there is a hand under the table have looked, they said the last time this happened in the xxx year, and then everyone compares the year and what will happen
Why does Trump look darker in the background?)
The psychology of people's behaviour can tell you a lot.
There's more to consider. That the king of the Saudis called Putin before the OPEC+ meeting. They seem to have agreed on something and then suddenly the deal breaks down. So maybe it wasn't sudden at all.
That's what I'm talking about ))
The psychology of human behaviour can tell you a lot.
The psychology of people is one thing
The psychology of power is another.
various ceremonies and media coverage is another
ZS: if you deal with these issues, only by closely matching facial expressions and eye movements speed , eyelid blinks and all relative to the past - it most likely works ;) - facial expressions and eyes are very poorly controlled by a person, or rather at first there may be control, then the control still weakens and there is natural facial behaviour.... as long as there are no video filters/montages and there are no breaks in filming ))))
And close ups of body parts - sounds to me like camerawork that someone has decided to pass off as covert gestures
You see, Igor, in Asian countries when shaking hands, patting the other palm on top of the opponent's hand means respect.
For a prince himself to share such a gesture, you need a very serious argument for that.