Bank deposits and bond coupons are to be taxed at 13%...
You see, Igor, in Asian countries when shaking hands patting the other palm on top of the opponent's hand means respect.
For such a gesture to be shared by the prince himself, you need a very serious argument for that.
It needs to be dealt with and there's no point in just guessing.
But I do know that in all nations there is an element of alienation towards foreigners, where it slips through and where it is more subtle.
but I do know that the top officials are talented people, maybe they've developed their acting skills too
in general, i do not believe in secret signs, and i think that if last month they were holding hands, this month something will prevent them from resolving the conflict - politics is the same business, imho - it is profitable friends, or vice versa
Also true, as they say, nothing personal, just business.
And in business at this level, no one jokes, and the withdrawal from the OPEC+ deal was initiated by the Russian side.
There's a chance it was Russia that dumped the deal, not the Arabs, but dumped it on account of an agreement with the Saudis.
Anyway, that's all lyricism, and a departure from the main topic of conversation ))
Meanwhile Novatek is poised to become a leader in the LNG market.
https://finance.rambler.ru/markets/43757234-novatek-gotov-stat-liderom-na-mirovom-rynke-spg/?updated
It was not Russia that initiated the STOP. Russia did not agree to the production cut proposed by the Saudis. Russia offered to leave production at the previous deal. Which the Saudis did not like and THEY pulled out of the deal. So there is no point in turning a sore head into a healthy one.
Although, as I said above. It all looks like a well-played show. And it was just a backroom bargain.
Meanwhile, Novatek is poised to become a leader in the LNG market.
https://finance.rambler.ru/markets/43757234-novatek-gotov-stat-liderom-na-mirovom-rynke-spg/?updated
Do you even look at the dates of the news? Or do you read what you want to hear ))))
It is not Russia's economy that has gone into a steep dive in a week, but the entire global economy has gone into tatters.
And here is STOP. Russia did not agree to the production cut proposed by the Saudis.
Russia offered to leave production at the previous deal. Which the Saudis did not like and THEY pulled out of the deal. So there is no point in turning a sore head into a healthy one.
Although, as I said above. It all looks like a well-played show. And it was just a backroom bargain.
Yes, I must have misunderstood, I meant that Russia did not agree to the deal, which provoked a reaction from the Saudis.
Although yes, a deal cannot be ruled out. Because if the Saudis asked for a production cut, it is supposed to raise oil prices.
But then they take offence and drop the price to the bottom at their own loss, which is not logical ))
Igor, you need to read this kind of news for the long term and the publication date is very recent.
So, anyway, I've finished reading about the topic of the thread.
In order to provide these businesses with additional resources, the president proposed to halve, from 30 to 15%, the rate of insurance premiums for them on salaries above the minimum wage (minimum wage, in 2020 - 12.13 thousand rubles). If a business pays wages at or below the minimum wage, the rate remains the same. The reduced rate is introduced not only as an anti-crisis measure but also as a long term measure to create an incentive to increase salaries for employees, the president announced.
Robin Hood, if I'm not mistaken, takes from the rich and gives to the poor.
the idea is very attractive, but i am reminded of Potapenko who a year or two ago said a catchphrase like: the economy is not something very complicated and very carefully calculated, the economy is an excel sheet, here it has been added, so somewhere it should be subtracted
At the end of last year a guy at work was getting clever and I explained to him that if one of the leaders said that the unemployed would pay 20 thousand a year for trips to clinics out of their own pockets, it would happen - the question is when, ie these people are not just throwing words in the wind - well, the revenue from social security premiums of workers began to drop, so these costs will have to be taken from somewhere, imho, I hope I am fundamentally wrong.
Yes, but during quiet periods, now it does not work and when it will work it is not known, maybe in a year, maybe in 5
So, anyway, I've read up on the topic of this thread.
Everything works if interpreted correctly, and the price chart shows it well.
Look at the day shadows after the news was released.
The crowd was digesting the news for a month, and someone was already buying at better prices.
And the current situation shows that they are trying to reverse the shares, the position was formed on the monthly decrease, it is time to go long.
Well, the current situation shows that they are already trying to reverse the stock, the position was taken on a monthly decline, it's time to go long.
Yeah, I did that already - I was looking for a reversal when the trend was going down)))
predicted the market ))))
it means that with every rise one tries to sell with short takeovers, the only problem is a sideways sideways - everyone is losing
he keeps on selling, but he should sell the energy sources, once the media talks about economic growth we will see.
I took another look, it's dead, so to say the bottom has just been breached - the historical lows were there, you cannot buy, if there is an explosive growth, it was just a lottery.
So look at your chart, no need to predict anything, don't you see? It's almost a reversal.
Any downgrade now needs to be bought, just wait for that downgrade and it will be a perfect entry.
When the media will start to talk about the economic growth, then we will have to close the position )) for the naive buyers.
That's the beginning of the trend, which they can't figure out here on the forum.