Looking for patterns - page 215
And how did you manage to formalise points 1-2 ?
I gave you the code. Need a comment?
To me, any code is a set of alien hieroglyphics.
It happens. I'll try it again tomorrow in Russian, then. Does it matter to you?
You wrote: " I don't want to take the contents of my brain to the grave".
If you want to share interesting and important information for free, it matters to me.
Tomorrow, in a week or a year - it doesn't matter.
Another bastard has emerged...
If you don't like something, I don't insist.
And rightly so. You can never use what is posted here.
Do you need this?
There were no calculators 50 years ago.
Don't bend the trend line
47?