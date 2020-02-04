how to withdraw funds from the dealing centre
I can buy and sell in webterminal, but when I click on withdrawal, it shows no money and it's been like that for 6 months.
In webterminal - on this website ?
it's virtual - demo money.
Yes on this site.no no not verbal. with a bank card wired real more than $ 1000 followed the instructions of the curator as soon as the curator was cheeky wanted to terminate and withdraw the result I have no idea how to withdraw.
When you deposit funds into mql5.com you are presented with a warning like this:
I understand that I will not be able to use this money to trade in a real account.
MetaQuotes Ltd is not a broker and does not provide access to trading on financial markets.
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Withdrawal is available viaPayPal,ePayments and credit cards only up to the amount youhave earned.
In case of any erroneous deposit you should contactService Desk to resolve the situation
Only if you agree (have you read carefully, right?) you will be allowed to deposit money to mql5.com account.
And if so, then according to the rules you can withdraw ONLY EARNED funds.
Yes on this site. no no not verbal. from a bank card I have transferred real over $ 1000 followed the instructions of the curator as soon as the curator was cheeky wanted to terminate and withdraw the result I have no idea how to withdraw.
You have a Service Desk section in your profile - write there
I can't find it.
servicedesk is in your profile athttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/helenaprusakevica/servicedesk
Yes on this site.no no not verbal. from a bank card was wired real more than $ 1000 followed the instructions of the curator as soon as the curator became cheeky wanted to terminate and withdraw the result I have no idea how to withdraw.
Apparently, the money is already in the account of your handler, who will soon stop responding to messages... perhaps the calculation was that you would drain the demo money
Apparently, the money is already in the account of your curator, who will soon stop responding to messages... perhaps the calculation was that you will drain the demo money
I do not know at this stage I see that they are there but it is not possible to withdraw them.The curator has offered if I deposit more then he will show how to withdraw after the refusal has disappeared.
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how can i withdraw funds?
It turned out that the funds were not deposited to mql5.com at all, but were credited to the trading account of the dealing centre:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to withdraw
Helena Prusakevica, 2020.02.03 19:01
here is an answer