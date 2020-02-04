how to withdraw funds from the dealing centre - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
everything was done with help of my account manager - he was in charge of transactions on my computer
if you do not manage your account - start by showing CC support the correspondence with your curator and ask them to block all operations on your trading account - hopefully not much, but nevertheless it is unlikely.
All correspondence with support should be saved in the form of screenshots.
all i got was a response from the docs saying they couldn't help, that maybe the scammers were taking advantage of me.
you should ask them specific questions that you wrote to them.
You need to have a specific dialogue with them -- ask specific questions and demand specific answers, rather than hear a "get lost" excuse.
they have contacts by mail -- write to them by mail -- it's easier to follow up by mail than by chat.
Ask them to refer you to a dialogue with security, someone who is competent to deal with such issues.
The first question to ask is: who is the curator? does he have a first and last name?
and where did he come from?
all the dts told me they can't help me, that maybe a fraudster took advantage of me.
How did you pay -- paypal, card -- write to the payment system and show screenshots of CA's response.
How did you pay -- paypal, by card -- write to the payment system and show screenshots of the DC's response
did you see the screenshot? the last withdrawal was via BTC in october...you can't withdraw via bitcoin, and the train left long ago.
I think the leverage is 1:100 and the terminal shows 100*100,
The "curator" ran out of 9900USD on New Year's Eve and offered to refill it.
You saw the screenshot? his last withdrawal was via BTC in october... you can not withdraw via bitcoin, and the train left a long time ago.
I suspect that the leverage is 1:100 and the terminal shows 100*100,
the "curator" ran out of 9900USD on New Year's Eve and offered to top up.
you cheapskate, did you look at the screenshot?
Look athttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/331983/page2#comment_14831278-- a blind man can see that there is 1300 USD in the trading account, which the topicstarter is writing about.
Do not write to me, help the topicstarter, if you have a mind and desire to do so.
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/331983/page2#comment_14831278
I tried to open an account on this server, but neither demo nor real account are opened, although the server has one.
However, when registering a real account, its type is"demoforex".
how did you pay -- paypal, card -- write to the payment processor saying you have been scammed and show screenshots
and how did you pay -- paypal, credit card -- write to the payment processor to tell them you got scammed and show screenshots of your payment slip.
how did you pay -- paypal, by card -- tell payment system you got scammed and show screenshots of DC's response
i paid by card. my account is blocked because they can`t help me.
I tried to open an account on this server - neither demo nor real are open, although there is such a server.
And yet, when you register a real account, its type is"demoforex".
Artem, you advise the girl what to do.
when a fraudster closed a freelance job without asking the client - they helped him to solve the problem - though the case was "flimsy" - if I remember correctly, paypal was connected - maybe there are similar levers here too.
The girl came to the forum for help -- or is the forum not for help?
I paid by card. the bank said they would check it but they couldn't help and banned the account
the card has 180 days to cancel the payment - contact your bank