how to withdraw funds from the dealing centre
I do not know at this stage I can see that they are there but it is not possible to withdraw them.
Send me a screenshot of where you see them
well, here's a screenshot
Web terminal, that is on top of the link - it broadcasts traffic on a trading account, which is set up and maintained at some brokerage house - this resource does not open trading accounts and brokerage house and is not a broker.
Where did you deposit funds? Here on the resource or on some other resource?
The scammers probably use fake real accounts, i.e. the scammers have an MT4 server where they draw credit to the balance.
You are unlikely to get your money back, but you may be able to identify and cover up the scammers.
how can i withdraw funds?
Go to your profile and show the Payments section. To see for sure if you have deposited funds into your mql5.com account.
This is a demo terminal and demo money... To see the real balance follow the link Vladimir gave above
how can i withdraw funds?
The web terminal at the top of the link - it broadcasts traffic on a trading account that was set up and maintained by a brokerage company - this resource does not open trading accounts and is not a brokerage company.
Where did you deposit funds? Here on the resource or on some other resource?
I did it on cryptopay. Then they switched me to mql5.
it's a demo terminal and demo money... To see the real balance go to the link Vladimir gave above
Are you kidding me?
It's a real account with real money, but on some obscure server. The mql profile has nothing to do with it and neither does servisdesk.
You have a trading account for MT4 terminal, you trade through the web terminal. You can connect to this account via a mobile app, but you can only deposit or withdraw via your brokerage company's official website, which is where you should have deposited your account, there is usually no other way.