I paid by card.doc said to check but can't help and banned that account
What kind of card? What brokerage company did you register your account with? No PremiumSystems-Live (at least I could not find a direct link to its website).
Yes, and it is better to do everything from a separate computer.
The computer the intruder had (remote?) administrative access to should be put aside for now.
In the worst case, it could be anything from auto-team-viewer and rdp enabled to key loggers. Antivirus can't cure it, because it's installed as usual.
Change passwords (all of them).
Hmm, am I the only one who has Google working?
The scheme is described on the Internet based on customer feedback, the essence is to get the customer to transfer money into crypto and then not withdraw funds under any pretext...then verification fails, then a contact supervisor is missing, no matter what they say, the crooks have already received the money
they do not allow the customer to withdraw their money by any legal means.
No, it doesn't work for me - I'm not much of a searcher
No, I guess it doesn't work for me - I'm not much of a "finder".
the simplest "name of the DC is a scam".
part of the comments paid, some of the comments of desperate people who blew the money but still write their full story
contact crypto from unknown brokerage house.... imho, this is the most reliable scheme, but unfortunately it only works for crooks
the card can be cancelled within 180 days - contact the bank
Thanks for the tip I will try the bank
Anything in the giveaway - cosmetics, couriers, employers... But not these crooks... Google doesn't seem to like me...
Found their two servers -
I open the demo and this opens -
I open the real one (I just fill in random/any information, but some of it is inserted by itself) -
and nothing ... No login, no password.
Looking for their website on google -
their site doesn't open and I go to "Is Capital Pilots ..." and read an article from last October that a number of brokers have been banned by the European regulator for illegal activities, including those related to binary options and cryptocurrency.
Probably, the broker has officially gone ...
She should write to the bank where the funds were sent from (and let them look for this "curator").
Helena Prusakevica, 2020.02.03 21:27
I will try to withdraw from the bank, thank you for the tip.
If you have online banking, you can do this through your personal online banking account.
The sooner you do this, the better, because the bank will consider the reason for your withdrawal and may ask for clarifying details of the reason for cancellation.
Otherwise, yes, you're caught in a scam. From what I understand, you don't even have access to your trading account.
Do a chargeback immediately.
Thanks for the advice I will try to contact the bank
When contacting the bank, remember to take Golubev's arguments in the post above